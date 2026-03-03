ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head to the Western Conference Pacific Division for the conclusion of this season series. The Phoenix Suns (34-26) take on the Sacramento Kings (14-48), Phoenix leading 3-0 and searching for the season sweep. Check our NBA odds series for the Suns-Kings prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are currently seventh in the Western Conference, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 113-110 during their last game. They've gone a lackluster 5-7 over their last 12 games, but have to opportunity to finish 4-0 against the Kings on the season.

The Sacramento Kings are last in West and currently hold the NBA worst record, losing their last game to the Los Angeles Lakers 128-104. They've collected just two wins over their last 20 games, hoping for some luck at home as they try to avoid a sweep at the hands of a divisional rival.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Suns vs. Kings Odds

Phoenix Suns: -10.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: +10.5 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Suns vs. Kings Key Injuries

Phoenix: Khaman Maluach (thumb – Questionable) / Dillon Brooks (hand – OUT) / Jordan Goodwin (calf – OUT)

Sacramento: De'Andre Hunter (eye – OUT) / Zach LaVine (finger – OUT) / Keegan Murray (ankle – OUT) / Domantas Sabonis (knee – OUT) /

Suns vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Sacramento Kings are 9-20 at home this season. The Phoenix Suns are 14-14 on the road.

The Suns have gone 21-7 as betting favorites. The Kings are 11-45 when billed as underdogs.

The Kings are 24-38 ATS overall, 12-17 ATS at home. The Suns are 36-24 ATS overall, 17-11 ATS on the road.

The Suns are 7-3 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Kings.

The Kings are 7-13 ATS in their last 20 games.

The Suns are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Sacramento's last five games.

The Suns are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 road games.

Keys to Suns vs. Kings Matchup

The Phoenix Suns will look to sweep the Sacramento Kings on their season series after winning the previous meeting 129-102 from Phoenix. The previous two games were decided two or fewer baskets, so don't underestimate the Kings' ability to make for a close game at home. However, they'll be without Zach LaVine in this game and will seriously need players to step up in terms of their scoring. Russell Westbrook has taken the main offensive duties with starting players out, but he'll need a supporting cast to be effective enough to get the win.

The Suns have been dealing with their own injury woes as Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks have shared limited time together on the floor. Both players have been great in their individual performances, but the Suns immediately become a sneaky contender when the pair shares the floor and are playing well. Expect a big scoring performance out of Booker as he's averaging 27.7 PPG in three games against Sacramento this season.

Each of the Suns' last four losses have come by significant double-digit deficits as they've had a hard time coming back late in games. Things won't be much easier without the inside game of Dillon Brooks as the Suns greatly rely on their three-point scoring for success on that end of the floor. The Kings have been dangerous in transition this season, so the Suns will have make a concerted effort to get back on defense.

Still, the Kings' struggles haven't been coincidental and they seriously struggle on the defensive end in their own right. They allow the highest FG% to opponents at 49.7% and they're the league's third-worst defense in the paint, allowing 54.1 average points per game to opponents. Expect the Suns to feast in the paint and potentially blow the Kings out at home if they're able to find their shooting stroke early.

Suns vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

While the Kings will be motivated to defend home court in this game without Dillon Brooks on for the Suns, we should expect much of the same success from Phoenix as their 3-0 record against Sacramento has been no mistake. The double-digit betting spread should be a tough one to cover on the road, but the Suns have shown an ability to blow teams out of the water if they're able to see their early attempts go down.

There isn't much reasoning to back the Sacramento Kings with any sort of confidence during this recent stretch, so we'll side with the Phoenix Suns to cover the spread and win this game big on the road.

Final Suns-Kings Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -10.5 (-110); UNDER 227.5 (-110)