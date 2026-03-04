ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this next cross-conference tilt. The Oklahoma City Thunder (47-15) visit the New York Knicks (40-22) as the two teams face each other for this first time this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Thunder-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to lead the Western Conference following their latest 116-108 win over the Chicago Bulls. It marked yet another three-game winning streak as they've won eight games in their last 10 outings, hoping for another road victory here.

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference following their 111-95 win over the Toronto Raptors. They're arguably the hottest team in the East right now with 12 wins over their last 15 games, hosting the Thunder with all the momentum as home underdogs here.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Thunder vs. Knicks Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -3.5 (-115)

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-105)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

Thunder vs. Knicks Key Injuries

Oklahoma City: NOT YET SUBMITTED (update to come)

New York: NOT YET SUBMITTED (update to come)

Thunder vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks are 24-8 at home. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 23-8 on the road.

The Thunder have gone 46-13 as betting favorites. The Knicks have gone 4-7 as underdogs.

The Knicks are 33-29 ATS overall, 21-11 ATS at home. The Thunder are 31-31 ATS overall, 16-14 ATS on the road.

The Thunder are 8-2 outright, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Knicks.

The Thunder are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games.

The Knicks are 10-3 ATS at home against Western Conference opponents.

The Thunder are 13-6 against Eastern Conference opponents this season.

Keys to Thunder vs. Knicks Matchup

Oklahoma City and New York meet for the first time this season with both squads heating up over their last 10 games heading into this one. The Knicks ran away with a decisive 111-95 win in Toronto just the night prior, but they're happy to be back at home where they enjoy one of the NBA's best marks at 23-8 inside Madison Square Garden. The Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams during their last outing against Chicago, but Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe both rose to the occasion to lift them over the Bulls.

This could be a very competitive game given the Thunder's injuries to starters and how well the Knicks have been playing at home this season. Karl-Anthony Towns just posted 21 points and 13 rebounds against the Raptors, averaging 11.4 RPG over his last five games. Jalen Brunson has been terrific from a scoring standpoint and the activity of Mitchell Robinson on the glass should give them a stern advantage.

Chet Holmgren has been an integral part of the Thunder's success in situations without key starters as he's able to provide energy on both ends of the floor with his scoring and shot blocking. It'll be interesting to see how he handles the physicality of both Towns and Robinson on the interior if Isaiah Hartenstein were to miss this contest as well.

During this recent stretch where they've won five of their last six games, the Knicks managed to out-rebound the San Antonio Spurs 54-41, the Toronto Raptors 43-28 during their most recent win. The Thunder do just about everything on the floor at the NBA's highest level, but they're very average in terms of their rebounding per game. If the Knicks can take advantage of the boards early, they should be able to control the pace at home against the NBA's best team.

Thunder vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

Both teams have been firing on all cylinders heading into this game, but the Thunder will be much more effected by their injury report missing players like SGA, Jalen Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein during their last game. The Knicks, on the other hand, are much healthier and also playing well on the road, coming back home to flex their stellar record at Madison Square Garden.

While the Thunder looked invincible to start the season, they've looked much more human around the All-Star break as injuries start to pile up. The Knicks could be getting the Thunder on an off night here as they try to regain their health on the road and given New York's recent win over San Antonio, they certainly have the formula to take down this Thunder team in future meetings.

For our final pick here, we'll roll with the New York Knicks to win this game at home and cover the spread. We should be in for a defensive battle from both sides, so we'll side with the total under as well.

Final Thunder-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +3.5 (-105); UNDER 223.5 (-110)