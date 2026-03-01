ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this budding cross-conference rivalry between top contenders. The San Antonio Spurs (43-16) will visit the New York Knicks (38-22) with San Antonio leading the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Spurs-Knicks prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are second in the Western Conference, just two games back of Oklahoma City following their latest 126-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets. They're currently the hottest team in the NBA with 11-straight wins and looking to sweep these New York Knicks in this season series.

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference standings after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 127-98 their last time out. The Knicks have also been very consistent with 11 wins over their last 15 outings, coming in the slight underdogs as one of the league's best teams at home.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -1.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Spurs vs. Knicks Key Injuries

San Antonio: Mason Plumlee (reconditioning – OUT)

New York: Miles McBride (core – OUT)

Spurs vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks have gone 23-8 at home. The San Antonio Spurs have gone 22-11 on the road.

The Spurs are 32-10 as betting favorites. The Knicks are 3-7 as underdogs.

The Knicks are 32-29 ATS overall, 20-11 ATS at home. The Spurs are 34-26 ATS overall, 18-15 ATS on the road.

The Knicks are 6-4 in their last 10 games against the Spurs.

The Spurs are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of New York's last 19 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of San Antonio's last 10 games.

Keys to Spurs vs. Knicks Matchup

Article Continues Below

The Spurs barely took down the Knicks during a New Year's Day thriller 134-132 as Julian Champagnie set a franchise-record 11 three-pointers for San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama had his typical impact on the glass, grabbing 13 rebounds and adding a block while being able to avoid a brief injury scare. Jalen Brunson led the way for New York with 29 points while Jordan Clarkson added 20 off the bench.

This Spurs team has really stepped up to the occasion during this current winning streak and we've seen them beat the Pistons, Lakers, and Thunder all in games that had a playoff feel to them. Expect a similar level of intensity out of the Spurs as the Knicks are one of the teams they've proven themselves against.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.2 PPG in his last 10 for the Knicks, but Towns has been relatively quiet the last two games with modest totals of 17 and 13 points. He's grabbing double-digit rebounds on a nightly basis (11.7 RPG, 2nd NBA) and contributing with his passing, but the Knicks will need a dominant performance where he lives at the free throw line to take down the Spurs.

It helps that the Knicks have been one of the better teams at home this season, covering the spread in more than half of their games and typically playing well following a night of rest. This will follow a rest day for the Spurs, but serves as the fourth game of a grueling five-game road stretch before heading home. It clearly hasn't deterred them one bit as they've relished the role of villains in opposing arenas during this current streak.

Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

This should be a fun meeting to cap this season series as both teams are playing well coming in. The Knicks have been very consistent while the Spurs are looking for 12-straight riding the league's hottest run. Expect a ton of energy from them on the defensive end despite lack of rest on the road.

The Knicks, however, have done a great job covering at home as they beat the Rockets their last time in Madison Square Garden. They also lead in three-point percentage and had fewer turnovers during their first meeting against the Spurs, so expect the Knicks to consistently hang in the game if they're able to take care of the ball.

Much of the Knicks' success at home has relied on their three-point shooting and if they're unable to get hot from their early, they could struggle to find baskets around the rim with Wembanyama playing at a high defensive level. The Spurs also grab 35.1 defensive rebounds per game, second in the league while the Knicks rank tenth (33.0).

While the Knicks seem like a solid value pick at home, we'll have to stick with the San Antonio Spurs and their recent success during this winning streak.

Final Spurs-Knicks Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (-110); OVEr 227.5 (-110)