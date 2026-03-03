ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back to continue our betting coverage of the NBA as we take a look at the continuation of this season series from the Eastern Conference. The Atlanta Hawks (31-31) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (26-34) for the second time this season, Milwaukee winning the previous matchup. Check our NBA odds series for the Hawks-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings following a 135-101 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. They've now marked four-straight wins and have reached a .500 record for the first time since December 2025, looking for five in a row at Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently eleventh in the Eastern standings, losing their last game 108-81 to the Boston Celtics. It was their third consecutive loss as they've split their last 10 games at 5-5, needing to tighten up as the regular season draws to a close if they want to see the playoffs.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Hawks vs. Bucks Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +1.5 (-120)

Milwaukee Bucks: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

Hawks vs. Bucks Key Injuries

Atlanta: (No injuries to report)

Milwaukee: Taurean Prince (neck – OUT)

Hawks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks are 14-15 at home this season. The Atlanta Hawks are 17-15 on the road.

The Bucks are 10-12 as betting favorites. The Hawks have gone 15-19 as underdogs.

The Bucks are ATS overall, ATS at home. The Hawks are ATS overall, ATS on the road.

The Bucks are 6-4 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Hawks.

The Hawks are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The Bucks are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Atlanta's last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Milwaukee's last 12 home games.

Keys to Hawks vs. Bucks Matchup

The Hawks and Bucks meet for the second time this season, Milwaukee taking the first matchup 112-110 on the road in Atlanta. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 21 points, but he rose to the occasion with 17 rebounds and really made the difference for Milwaukee in the paint. The Bucks managed to lead for the majority of that game, but the Hawks started fast and finished strong, so expect a similar story out of both teams in this game.

Much of the Atlanta Hawks' season has been defined by hot and cold runs, but they're currently on the upswing with four-straight wins all of which came at home. Granted, they played the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards (twice) during that stretch, but they've won their last four by an average margin of 24 points. Expect this Hawks' team to come out the gate hot with their shooting and willingness to run in transition.

The Hawks have been seeing production from everywhere during this recent stretch, seeing four different players (Okongwu, Kispert, Kuminga, Johnson) all taking turns leading the team in scoring. Jalen Johnson (7.9 APG) and Dyson Daniels (6.2 APG) has made for one of the more unselfish backcourts in the NBA, so expect the Hawks to be passing the ball fluidly and frequently as they try to penetrate the Bucks' interior.

Still, Giannis Antetokounmpo will offer stern resistance as he continues working through an injury, but he's typically seen a favorable career matchup against Atlanta. He's averaging 28.2 PPG and 12.6 RPG in his last five games against the Hawks, so expect a complete Giannis takeover on offense as he looks to slow the game down and force the Hawks' to play to Milwaukee's pace.

Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

This should be a more interesting second meeting between these two teams as the Hawks have caught fire over the last four games. While they've been beating sub-.500 teams, they'll see a similar matchup in Milwaukee and could run the Bucks off their own floor if they're able to start this game hot with their shooting.

The Bucks should be able to slow this game down at home and if Giannis Antetokounmpo can find his rhythm early, he should be in for another advantageous matchup scoring and rebounding the ball. The Hawks haven't found an answer for Antetokounmpo in recent memory and their struggles could continue on the road in this one.

The Hawks seem to be in a serious groove right now and despite hitting the road for the first time during this winning streak, I expect their prolonged scoring from the field to crossover into this game. While Giannis should have a massive stat line, the Hawks will be the more consistent team throughout all four quarters.

Final Hawks-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks +1.5 (-120); OVER 230.5 (-110)