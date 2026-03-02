ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers travel to Chase Center on Monday night to face the Golden State Warriors. This will be a pivotal Western Conference clash with postseason implications written all over it. Separated by just 2.5 games in the standings, both teams are fighting to secure favorable positioning in a crowded Pacific Division race.

This marks the third meeting of the season. Each side has protected home court in the first two matchups. Golden State enters reeling from a 129-101 home loss to the Lakers. That was their sixth defeat in the last eight games at Chase Center. Meanwhile, the Clippers are riding momentum after a 137-117 blowout of New Orleans that snapped a three-game skid. Adding intrigue, Darius Garland is set to make his Clippers debut. He should inject fresh playmaking into a roster seeking late-season traction.

Clippers vs. Warriors betting odds

Clippers: -1.5, -115

Warriors: +1.5, -105

Over: 215.5, -115

Under: 215.5, -105

(All odds courtesy of Draftkings)

Clippers vs. Warriors key injuries

Clippers: G Kris Dunn (Head), F John Collins (Arm), G Bradley Beal (Hip)

Warriors: G Gary Payton II (Ankle), G Will Richard (Ankle), C Kristaps Porzingis (Illness), G Stephen Curry (Knee), G Seth Curry (Back)

Clippers vs. Warriors betting trends

The Clippers and Warriors know each other quite well. They have played against each other 73 times since the 2010-11 regular season. Historically, the Warriors have held a significant edge in those head-to-head matchups with a 41-32 record. That said, the Clippers have recently enjoyed the upper hand. They have won eight of their nine last meetings against the Warriors. Golden State's only win in that stretch cam last October, 98-79, at home.

Entering this game, the Clippers have looked shaky. Before their recent win over the Pelicans, the Clippers lost three games in a row. As for the Warriors, things have been uneven. They have 2-2 in their last four games, including wins over the Nuggets and Grizzlies. The Warriors, however, also booked losses against the Pelicans and Lakers in that stretch.

The Warriors have struggled recently at Chase Center. They have dropped six of their last eight home games. Meanwhile, the Clippers have shown flashes of offensive explosiveness, particularly when Kawhi Leonard surpasses 25 points.

Los Angeles plays at one of the slowest paces in the league. They rank third-slowest overall. Meanwhile, Golden State thrives when the ball is zipping around the perimeter and transition opportunities emerge. The stylistic clash will be central to Monday night’s outcome.

Several betting trends do indicate that some key players could have marquee performancrs in this game:

Darius Garland has recorded four or more assists in each of his last 10 appearances against the Warriors.

Kawhi Leonard has recorded six or more rebounds in each of his last 10 appearances against the Warriors.

Pat Spencer has recorded four or more assists in each of the Warriors' last nine games.

Draymond Green has recorded four or more assists in 37 of his last 39 home appearances against Pacific Division opponents.

2025 records:

Clippers: 28-31 straight up, 31-28 ATS; Warriors: 31-29 straight up, 27-33 ATS

Over/Under:

Clippers 31-28; Warriors 35-24-1

Keys to Clippers vs. Warriors matchup

Los Angeles Clippers

Ride Kawhi’s efficiency:

Kawhi Leonard has been in peak form. He is averaging nearly 28 points per game. Without a primary elite wing defender available, Leonard should find favorable matchups in isolation and in the mid-range. That's where he remains automatic.

Exploit the interior:

With Kristaps Porzingis sidelined, Golden State is thin in the frontcourt. The Clippers must attack the paint, crash the offensive glass, and generate second-chance opportunities to wear down an undersized rotation.

Manage the pace:

The Clippers prefer a deliberate tempo. That suits them here. Slowing the game down will prevent Golden State from turning this into a perimeter shootout and maximize the Clippers’ depth advantage.

Golden State Warriors

Ball movement without Steph:

With Stephen Curry unavailable, Draymond Green’s playmaking becomes paramount. Golden State needs crisp ball movement and high assist totals to manufacture clean looks for shooters like Moses Moody.

Win the rebounding battle:

Despite lacking size, the Warriors have ranked among the better offensive rebounding teams over their last five games. Extra possessions could be the equalizer against a deeper Clippers squad.

Bench spark at Chase Center:

Role players such as Brandin Podziemski and Gui Santos have historically fed off the home crowd. Golden State will need at least one non-starter to deliver a 15-plus-point performance to offset its missing firepower.

Clippers vs. Warriors prediction and pick

Golden State’s injury situation is simply too significant to ignore. Missing Curry, Butler, and Porzingis strips the Warriors of their primary scoring engines and interior versatility. Sure, the Clippers are on a back-to-back. However, their offensive rhythm against New Orleans suggests they have enough balance to withstand tired legs.

Expect a physical, grind-it-out affair reflective of both teams’ recent meetings. That said, Leonard’s efficiency and the Clippers’ ability to control tempo should tilt the contest in their favor.

Final score prediction: Clippers 108, Warriors 104

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Over/Under: Under 215.5