UFC Paris: Axel Sola versus Rhys McKee continues on the prelims in the welterweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Sola-McKee prediction and pick.

Axel Sola (10-0-1) stays unbeaten entering UFC Paris, recently earning a dominant unanimous decision over Ghiles Oudelha followed by a TKO win over Lucas Caio. Sola hasn’t tasted defeat as a professional, with his only minor setback being a majority draw versus Daguir Imavov in June 2024.

Rhys McKee (14-6-1) arrives at UFC Paris after a wild first-round TKO win over Daniel Frunza, his first UFC victory after a tough run. Previously, McKee dropped a split decision to Chidi Njokuani and suffered a loss to Ange Loosa, making Loosa his most recent defeat at the Accor Arena.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris odds: Axel Sola-Rhys McKee odds

Axel Sola: -135

Rhys McKee: +114

Over 2.5 rounds: -135

Under 2.5 rounds: +114

Why Axel Sola will win

Last Fight: (W) Ghiles Oudelha – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (5 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Axel Sola enters UFC Paris with an undefeated record (10-0-1), high finishing ability, and the boost of a home crowd behind him. His explosive striking, crisp jab, and powerful leg kicks provide tools to disrupt Rhys McKee’s rhythm and capitalize on defensive lapses, especially early in exchanges.

As a former Ares FC champion, Sola has shown adaptability, mixing his quick hands with effective offensive takedowns when needed. McKee’s length and experience are dangerous, but Sola’s speed and movement let him close distance and retaliate before McKee establishes his range. While Sola’s UFC debut poses a step up in competition, his submission defense and solid wrestling base mean he’s unlikely to be controlled on the mat for long stretches.

McKee thrives in longer fights, but Sola’s aggressive pace and finishing instincts could exhaust the Irishman, especially if the Frenchman pushes an early tempo. With bookmakers favoring Sola and momentum on his side, the athletic prospect is well positioned to seize a signature win in front of a raucous Parisian crowd and make an instant impression in the promotion.

Why Rhys McKee will win

Last Fight: (W) Daniel Frunza – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 14 (11 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Rhys McKee enters UFC Paris with substantial UFC experience and a proven ability to battle through adversity, making him a tough test for debutant Axel Sola. McKee’s rangy striking and relentless pace have been the hallmark of his career, allowing him to rack up damage over time and outlast less experienced opponents.

A veteran of high-level competition, McKee has already faced world-class talent inside the Octagon, which gives him a composure edge in a hostile environment. His jab and long-frame combinations keep opponents at bay, while a sneaky submission game backs up his lengthy striking exchanges, creating threats in both phases.

Sola’s aggression could backfire if McKee maintains distance and draws the newcomer into deep waters, where the Irishman’s conditioning and experience come to the forefront. As Sola pushes forward, McKee can exploit openings with intercepting strikes and drag the fight into later rounds, where the French prospect may slow down under pressure.

If McKee controls range, stuffs early takedowns, and capitalizes on Sola’s UFC debut nerves, he is well-positioned to spoil the home crowd party—either by late stoppage or grinding decision after outlasting the Parisian’s initial storm.

Final Axel Sola-Rhys McKee prediction & pick

Axel Sola and Rhys McKee enter UFC Paris in a classic rising prospect versus seasoned veteran clash, each bringing contrasting strengths to the welterweight bout. Sola (10-0-1) carries the momentum of an unbeaten record and dynamic combination striking, hoping to make a powerful debut on home soil.

McKee (14-6-1), meanwhile, wields a clear experience edge and has already weathered top-tier competition inside the Octagon. His range management, composure in high-pressure scenarios, and ability to overwhelm late have helped him secure key victories and survive tough fights against elite opposition.

This matchup will likely hinge on Sola’s fast start—if he can attack with speed and varied striking, he could trouble McKee early and even score a knockdown or submission threat. However, if McKee endures the initial rush, controls range, and extends the fight into the later rounds, the Irishman’s experience and cardio may take over.

The pick is Sola by decision or late stoppage, leveraging home crowd energy, aggression, and athleticism to edge a grueling bout—while McKee, if he survives early adversity, remains a live underdog to spoil the debutant’s breakout.

Final Axel Sola-Rhys McKee Prediction & Pick: Axel Sola (-135), Over 2.5 Rounds (-135)