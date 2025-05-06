ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Blue Jays travel to Los Angeles to face the Angels! The Blue Jays are struggling entering this series against the Angels. The Angels have also struggled coming into this game because they have struggled all year. This is a big series for both teams. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Angels prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Angels Projected Starters

Jose Berrios vs. Tyler Anderson

Jose Berrios (1-1) with a 3.98 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and eight strikeouts through 6.2 innings.

Away Splits: (1-0) 2.60 ERA

Tyler Anderson (2-0) with a 2.67 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts through six innings.

Home Splits: (1-0) 2.65 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Angels Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -108

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/SportsNet1

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays were unimpressive last season and didn't do much toward a 74-88 record. They have a 16-18 record and have lost two straight in this matchup. They struggled behind the plate last season and have been average this year. Their pitching has also been around average this season. Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Wagner, and George Springer have all started the season playing very well on this offense. Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, and Chris Bassitt are the pitchers who stand out the most for the Blue Jays. Toronto needs a win after the way they have been playing recently.

Toronto is most likely starting Berrios on the mound in this matchup. He has a 1-1 record, a 3.98 ERA, and a 1.38 WHIP. He's allowed 18 runs on 40 hits with 16 walks and 38 strikeouts through 40.2 innings across his seven starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.3. Despite some of his struggles and inconsistent play, the Blue Jays have gone 5-2 across his starts. Berrios can get even better with a great matchup against a struggling Angels offense.

The Blue Jays' offense was just below average last season, with a .241 batting average, but this season, they have struggled and have a .238 average. Springer, Guerrero Jr., and Bichette have been the keys to this offense. Springer leads in batting average at .309 and in OBP at .416. Then, Guerrero Jr. leads in home runs with four and RBI with 18. Finally, Bichette leads in total hits with 42. This offense has talent, but has struggled recently. This is not a good matchup against Anderson, especially considering how well he plays.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels struggled last season to a 63-99 record. They have a 13-20 record and have lost eight of their previous nine games. The offense struggled, finishing 28th in batting average last season, and the pitching has not been much better, either. Their offense and pitching have been awful this season and even worse in some cases. Taylor Ward, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout, Luis Rengifo, Nolan Schanuel, Jo Adell, and Jorge Soler should help this offense improve from how bad they were last year, especially after some of the injuries the Angels dealt with. On the mound, Yusei Kikuchi and Tyler Anderson are the best pitchers for the Angels. The Angels have talent, but this season has been a big struggle.

The Angels are starting Anderson on the mound in this game. He has a 2-0 record, a 2.67 ERA, and a 1.04 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 21 hits with 14 walks and 27 strikeouts across 33.2 innings in six starts. He also has a 1.9 K/BB ratio in those starts. Anderson has been great for the Angels and should be able to slow down the Blue Jays in this game. This is a big matchup in determining who wins this game.

The Angels' offense struggled last season. They were 28th in team batting average at .229, and this season, they have a .214 average, 29th in the MLB. O'Hoppe, Trout, Schanuel, and Soler are the best players on this offense and have been big standouts. Trout leads in home runs with nine and in RBI with 18. Then, O'Hoppe leads in batting at .276, Schanuel leads in OBP at .320, and Soler in total hits with 27. The Angels are awful on offense and will struggle against Berrios in this game, even at home.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays have the better offense and should get a close win, but the Angels cover at home thanks to Anderson. Anderson is the best pitcher for the Angels, and that should show up in a big cover at home.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels +1.5 (-184)