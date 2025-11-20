ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with a betting prediction and pick for Sunday Night Football's marquee matchup as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) take on the Los Angeles Rams (8-2). Taking a look at the upcoming odds, we'll make our Buccaneers-Rams prediction and pick.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fourth in the NFC standings, most recently falling to the Buffalo Bills 44-32. They've gone 1-3 over their last 4 games for a 6-4 record, coming into this matchup against Los Angeles as the road underdogs.

The Los Angeles Rams are second in the NFC standings, most recently beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-19. They're 8-2 over their last 10 with a five-game winning streak during that stretch, so they'll hope to mount consecutive victories here again on Sunday Night Football.

NFL Betting Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Buccaneers vs. Rams Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Rams: -6.5 (-115)

Over: 49.5 (-112)

Under: 49.5 (-108)

Buccaneers vs. Rams Key Injuries

Buccaneers: Hasson Reddick (DNP), Ankle/Knee / Chase McLoughlin (DNP), Personal / Emeka Egbuka (Limited), Illness / Chris Godwin Jr. (Limited), Fibula / Bucky Irving (Limited), Shoulder/Foot / Baker Mayfield (Limited), Illness / Tristan Wirfs (Limited), Shoulder

Los Angeles: Xavier Smith(DNP), Concussion / Nate Landman (Limited), Back

Buccaneers vs. Rams Betting Trends

The Buccaneers are 4-2 (4-2 ATS) on the road this season, the Rams are 4-1 (3-2 ATS) at home.

are 4-2 (4-2 ATS) on the road this season, the are 4-1 (3-2 ATS) at home. Overall, the Buccaneers are 5-5 ATS. The Rams are 7-3 ATS.

are 5-5 ATS. The are 7-3 ATS. The Buccaneers' O/U record is 6-4 and the Rams ‘ O/U record is 4-5-1.

O/U record is 6-4 and the ‘ O/U record is 4-5-1. The Buccaneers are 2-3 ATS, while the Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

are 2-3 ATS, while the are 4-1 ATS in their last five games. The Buccaneers are 2-8 (1-8-1 ATS) against the Rams in their last 10 meetings.

are 2-8 (1-8-1 ATS) against the in their last 10 meetings. Buccaneers' Last 5: 2-3

2-3 Rams' Last 5: 5-0

Keys to Buccaneers vs. Rams Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are searching for defensive consistency at this point of the season, struggling to contain opposing quarterback Baker Mayfield and his offensive arsenal. With the Rams' dominant pass rush generating pressures that force turnovers, the Buccaneers are likely to see a ton of work from Matthew Stafford and will need their secondary to step up. Emeka Egbuka has emerged as the team's leading receiver with 717 receiving yards, but the entire receiving corps will need to execute at a high level to keep pace with Los Angeles.

The Buccaneers have typically struggled against elite offenses like the Rams, so there will be a ton of support needed from Tampa Bay's supporting cast around Baker Mayfield. They'll need a much better defensive showing in the secondary, and while the Rams' receiving group led by Puka Nacua (850 yards) is one of the most dynamic in football, the Buccaneers will have to do everything in their power to disrupt any rhythm in the passing game. Safety Tykee Smith will also have to step up as this team's primary coverage presence and tackling leader.

The Los Angeles Rams have been proving themselves as the NFC West's elite contender this year, hoping to finish strong heading into the playoffs. Matthew Stafford is off to an elite start, leading the NFL with 27 passing touchdowns and putting his team over the top. Puka Nacua, however, will be the catalyst for their success as their premier target option, averaging 11.6 yards per reception and generating consistent separation against opposing secondaries.

Buccaneers vs. Rams Prediction and Pick

The Los Angeles Rams enter this Sunday Night Football matchup as 6.5-point favorites at SoFi Stadium, and that line appears justified based on recent form. The Rams are riding a five-game winning streak and have established themselves as legitimate NFC contenders at 8-2, while Tampa Bay limps into Week 12 after a brutal 44-32 loss to Buffalo that exposed significant defensive vulnerabilities.​

The key factor in this matchup is the Buccaneers' inability to contain elite passing attacks. Without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in the receiving corps, Tampa Bay's offense lacks the firepower to keep pace with Matthew Stafford and the Rams' dynamic passing game led by Puka Nacua. The Rams defense has been exceptional at home, allowing just 17.2 points per game and generating consistent pressure that forces turnovers.​

Baker Mayfield will face constant pressure from a Rams defensive front that leads the NFL in pressures that force turnovers, and rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison remains a liability after being targeted for touchdowns in consecutive weeks. The Rams have covered the spread in four of their last five games and are 7-3 against the spread over their last 10 contests.​

Final Buccaneers-Rams Prediction and Pick: Los Angeles Rams -6.5 (-115); OVER 49.5 (-112)