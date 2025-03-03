ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are playing very differently with the Bucks playing well and the Hawks falling off and struggling. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Bucks are 34-25 and have won six of the last seven games. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player who makes everything work for the Bucks, and when you add in Damian Lillard, it becomes one of the best duos in the NBA. They can ride those two plus overwhelm the Hawks with their depth. They are red-hot and can keep climbing the Eastern Conference standings if they keep winning.

The Hawks have some talent, but consistency has been a big issue. They are 27-33 and have lost five of their last six games and two straight entering this matchup. Trae Young makes the Hawks go, but with Jalen Johnson out for the season, Zaccharie Risacher and Caris LeVert are in line for more prominent roles in this game and the rest of the season. This would be a massive win.

Here are the Bucks-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Hawks Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -215

Atlanta Hawks: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 243 (-110)

Under: 243 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks have a lot of talent for this offense, which has been one of the better units in the NBA this season. They are 13th in scoring with 114.4 points per game, seventh in field-goal percentage (47.9%), and second in three-point shooting (38.3%) from behind the arc.

This offense has a lot of balance, too, with five Bucks players averaging more than double digits. Antetokounmpo makes almost everything with the Bucks work on offense. He is the scoring leader, averaging 30.9 points per game. Lillard is the engine that makes the offense go, leading the team in ball movement, averaging 7.3 assists per game. He is also the second-leading scorer on the offense, averaging 25.4 points per game. The Bucks also average 25.2 assists per team.

This offense is loaded and red-hot and they get a giant matchup advantage against the Hawks. Atlanta has struggled on defense all season and they don't have the presence down low to guard Antetokounmpo consistently.

The Bucks' defense has been excellent this season, and there's an argument about whether it's better than their offense. They are 12th in points allowed with 112.5 per game, second in field-goal percentage with 45.2% from the field, and fifth in three-point percentage with 34.9% from behind the arc.

They have one of the best front lines in the NBA with Brook Lopez, Antetokounmpo, and Bobby Portis. Antetokounmpo leads the team in rebounding with 12.1 per game, while Lopez leads the team in blocks with two per game. Their perimeter defense has been solid. They have three players who average at least one steal per game, and the best defender is Kevin Porter Jr., who averages 1.6 steals per game.

The Bucks have one of the best defenses in the NBA and can ultimately slow down the Hawks in this matchup. The Hawks have Trae Young and he will get his, but the Bucks should shut everyone else down.

Atlanta's defense has been abysmal compared to its offense. They are 27th in points allowed, at 119.5 points per game, 29th in field goal percentage allowed, 48.2%, and 28th in three-point defense, at 37.3% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt suffers without Johnson but still has talent. Clint Capela is the best rebounder and block leader, averaging 8.7 and one per game, respectively.

Their perimeter defense has been better than down low. Three players are averaging at least one steal, and Dyson Daniels is leading the entire NBA with three per game. This defense has been a giant liability this season, and it won't change in this game against the Bucks.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' offense has been one of the better units in the NBA. They are eighth in scoring at 116.6 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage at 46.3% from the field, and 19th in three-point shooting at 35% from behind the arc.

Ten players have averaged over double digits in scoring for the Hawks, showcasing their balance as an offense. Trae Young is the main engine for this offense. Young is the best player on the Hawks, and they go as he goes, good or bad.

Young leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 23.8 and 11.4 per game, respectively. He is the best passer in the NBA and averages the most assists in the league. The Hawks are also averaging 29.2 assists per game.

Young is the only consistent piece on this offense. Johnson is out for the year, and they need more from Riscaher and LeVert off the bench.

Final Bucks-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are red-hot and the better all-around team. Antetokounmpo is available, and with Lillard, the Bucks should dominate this defense in Atlanta. The Bucks should cause a lot of issues for Young. The Bucks win and cover.

Final Bucks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -5.5 (-110)