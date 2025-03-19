ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Kings prediction and pick.

Wednesday's matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings promises to be a thrilling contest. The Cavaliers, boasting the best record in the Eastern Conference, aim to continue their winning ways on Wednesday night. Led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, they bring a potent offense averaging 122.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the Kings, who have been struggling losing four out of their last five games, rely on Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine to spark their offense. Sacramento must improve defensively to counter Cleveland's high-scoring attack if they hope to end their skid at Golden 1 Center

Here are the Cavaliers-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Kings Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5 (-108)

Moneyline: -196

Sacramento Kings: +5 (-112)

Moneyline: +164

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to secure a victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, and they should cover the spread in the process. Cleveland's recent performance, despite a loss to the Orlando Magic, showcases their depth and resilience. They have consistently demonstrated an ability to perform well without key players, as evidenced by their minimal drop-off when Donovan Mitchell was sidelined. The Cavaliers' offense, averaging 122.8 points per game, is among the league's best, and their balanced attack with multiple double-figure scorers will challenge the Kings' defense. Sacramento, on the other hand, has struggled defensively, particularly in recent games, which could allow Cleveland to exploit these vulnerabilities and score efficiently.

The Kings' recent form, including a four-game losing streak before their win over the Memphis Grizzlies, highlights their inconsistency. While they have the firepower with players like Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, however they could be with Sabonis after suffering an injury against the Grizzlies. The Kings' inability to consistently protect the perimeter and limit turnovers will be crucial against a team like Cleveland that excels in capitalizing on such mistakes. Additionally, the Cavaliers' strong late-game execution, despite some recent hiccups, should give them an edge in close situations. Given these factors, Cleveland's superior overall performance and Sacramento's defensive struggles make it likely that the Cavaliers will not only win but also cover the spread on Wednesday. The Cavaliers' ability to maintain a high level of play even when faced with adversity will be key in securing a convincing victory against the Kings.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings have a legitimate chance to win or cover the spread against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, primarily due to their balanced offense and recent resilience in the face of adversity. Despite struggling with a four-game losing streak before their recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Kings demonstrated their ability to adapt without key players. In their victory over the Grizzlies, they overcame the loss of Domantas Sabonis to an ankle injury in the third quarter, showcasing a balanced scoring attack with five players scoring at least 12 points. This depth and versatility will be crucial against a Cavaliers team that, despite its impressive record, has shown vulnerability to physical play and defensive pressure, as seen in their recent loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Kings' offense, led by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, can exploit the Cavaliers' defensive weaknesses if they can maintain their scoring pace and limit turnovers. Additionally, Sacramento's ability to outscore opponents in the paint, as they did against the Rockets, could be a significant factor if they can contain Cleveland's perimeter shooting. The Cavaliers' recent loss highlighted their struggles with physical defense and late-game execution, areas where the Kings might find opportunities to capitalize. If Sacramento can maintain their balanced offense and improve defensively, they have a strong chance to either win outright or cover the spread against a Cavaliers team looking to bounce back from a loss. The Kings' home advantage at Golden 1 Center could also play a role in energizing their performance and giving them an edge.

Final Cavaliers-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers will win against the Sacramento Kings but struggle to cover the spread. The Cavaliers' potent offense, led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, will likely outscore the Kings. However, Sacramento's balanced attack and home advantage could keep the game competitive. The Kings' recent resilience and ability to adapt will help them stay within striking distance, potentially covering the spread if it is substantial. Ultimately, Cleveland's depth and late-game execution will secure a narrow victory, but the Kings' determination might limit the margin to a single-digit win for the Cavaliers.

Final Cavaliers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +5 (-112), Over 234.5 (-110)