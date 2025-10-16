ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Vancouver Prelims are coming to an end as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the night's Featured bout taking place in the Bantamweight (135) Division on Saturday. Canada's own Charles Jourdain will take on England's Davey Grant in what should be an electric scrap. Check out our UFC odds series for the Jourdain-Grant prediction and pick.

Charles Jourdain (16-8-1) has gone 7-7-1 inside the UFC since 2019. Splitting his last four fights at 2-2, both of his wins over Victor Henry and Ricardo Ramos during that stretch earned “Performance of the Night” bonuses. Now he'll look to excite once again in front of a home Canadian crowd. Jourdain stands 5-foot-9 with a 69-inch reach.

Davey Grant (15-7) has gone 8-6 since joining the UFC back in 2013. After a two-fight skid in 2021, Grant has seen a significant upswing with a 4-1 record over the last five. He's notched back-to-back unanimous-decision victories heading into this bout and will be a live underdog from the betting perspective. Grant stands 5-foot-8 with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vancouver Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vancouver odds: Charles Jourdain-Davey Grant odds

Charles Jourdain: -170

Davey Grant: +142

Over 2.5 rounds: -195

Under 2.5 rounds: +150

Why Charles Jourdain will win

Last Fight: (W) Victor Henry – SUB (guillotine choke, R2)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

Charles Jourdain impressed with yet another stunning submission finish over Victor Henry the last time the UFC was back in Edmonton. Jourdain always seems to elevate his level of intensity in front of a home crowd, chasing for and finishing his last two wins via the guillotine choke. Expect this Fight Night in Canada to be no different as he should be chasing the finish as the favorite.

While Davey Grant is a tough fighter to put away, we've seen Jourdain able to adapt to his opponents' style and win in various ways. With six wins by submission, he won't hesitate to grab a leg and roll for locks while constantly searching for the back. His Muay Thai is very sound, and he's a much better boxer than most give him credit for.

Still, Jourdain is absorbing just over four strikes per minute, so he'll want to focus a bit more on defense and controlling the 50/50 striking exchanges. Davey Grant is very persistent about implementing his game plan, so Jourdain should look to throw the kitchen sink and disrupt his rhythm in any way he can.

Why Davey Grant will win

Last Fight: (W) Da'Mon Blackshear – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 7 SUB

Davey Grant has been on a roll the last couple of years, most recently cashing in as the +285 betting underdog against a highly touted talent like Da'Mon Blackshear. During that fight, Grant was able to limit Blackshear to just 36 strikes landed, turning away four of his five takedown attempts. Grant is growing increasingly difficult to deal with in terms of dictating the pace of a fight, something he can certainly utilize against Charles Jourdain.

Davey Grant has yet to be knocked out in his professional career and has a tremendous chin under pressure. However, he's been submitted four times, and while it hasn't happened to him since 2018, he'll certainly need to be careful against an opportunist like Jourdain. Otherwise, if Grant can defend himself properly, he should be able to push the pace later in the fight and overwhelm Jourdain with his striking output.

Grant also uses awkward movement to close the distance, and it could disrupt the fluid striking rhythm of Jourdain. Grant hardly ever wins in pretty or exciting fashion, instead exploiting his opponents' weaknesses and slowly breaking them down over the course of three rounds. Expect Grant to be a live dog once again throughout this one.

Final Charles Jourdain-Davey Grant prediction & pick

This should be an exciting Featured Prelim to usher in the Main Card as Charles Jourdain is one of Canada's favorite fighters. He's the rightful favorite in this matchup thanks to his more nuanced approach on the feet. Davey Grant is certainly on a roll heading into this fight, and we almost always know what to expect from him on the feet and with his grappling.

The Canadian crowd should play a massive role in this spot for Charles Jourdain once again as he always seems to put on a show whenever fighting in Canada. He can't get cocky against Grant because the momentum could shift quickly, but if he's able to control his striking output and land consistently, Jourdain should cruise to a relatively sound decision here.

His betting line is being offered at a reasonable price, so we'll roll with Charles Jourdain to get the win on home soil. Davey Grant is tough to put away, so lean toward Jourdain winning this by decision or pulling out another surprise submission to win it.

Final Charles Jourdain-Davey Grant Prediction & Pick: Charles Jourdain (-170)