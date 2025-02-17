ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Borussia Dortmund looks to advance to the next round as they face Sporting. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Dortmund-Sporting prediction and pick.

In the first leg between these two teams, Dortmund would dominate late. Sporting chose to sit Viktor Gyorkes to start the game, but he would end in the second half. This led to Sporting having few chances early, but they would still be tied at 0-0 heading into the half. In the 60th minute, Serhou Guirassy scored to give Dortmund the 1-0 lead. They would score just eight minutes later on a goal from Pascal Gros. Then, Karim Adeyemi would score in the 82nd minute, and Dortmund would go on to win the game 3-0.

Here are the Dortmund-Sporting Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Dortmund-Sporting Odds

Dortmund: -105

Sporting: +270

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 goals: -150

Under 2.5 goals: +124

How to Watch Dortmund vs. Sporting

Time: 12:45 PM ET/ 9:45 AM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Dortmund Will Win

Dortmund has scored well this year, scoring in 29 of 33 games overall. They have scored 66 goals in those 33 games, good for two goals per game. They have also been great in UCL play, scoring in all nine fixtures so far this year. Further, they have scored 25 goals this year, good for 2.78 goals per game. Dortmund has been even better at home. Not only have they scored in all four home fixtures, they have scored 13 goals in the four fixtures, good for 3.25 goals per game.

Serhou Guirassy has led the way for Dortmund this year. He has been dominant in UCL play, scoring ten goals with three assists this year. Further, he has nine goals and an assist in Bundesliga play. Meanwhile, Jamie Gittens has been solid. Bundesliga play has also transferred to the Champions League. In Bundesliga play, he has seven goals and three assists on an expected goal total of just 2.8. Gitten has scored four goals on an expected 1.5 goals in UCL play. Finally, Karim Adeyemi has also been solid in UCL play. Adeyemi has scored four times with an assist in UCL play, while he has two goals and three assists in Bundesliga play.

Dortmund is giving up 1.55 goals per game this year overall, but they have been better in UCL play. In UCL play, they have allowed just 12 goals, good for 1.33 per game. Five of those 12 were scored by Real Madrid. They have also been great at home on defense. Dortmund has allowed just five goals in four games at home. They also have a clean sheet at home this year.

Why Sporting Will Win

Sporting has scored in 34 of their 37 fixtures so far this year. Further, they have scored 86 goals over those 37 fixtures, good for 2.32 goals per game. In UCL play, they have scored in eight of nine games, with the only miss being in their last game with Dortmund. They have scored 13 goals in their nine games, good for 1.44 goals per game. On the road this year, they have scored just five goals but have scored in all four road fixtures.

Viktor Gyokeres Has been great for Sporting. He has six goals and an assist so far in UCL play, while he has 22 goals and four assists in Primeira Liga play this year. Meanwhile, Francisco Trincao has been solid in domestic league play. He has eight goals and nine assists but has just one assist so far in UCL play. Meanwhile, Daniel Braganca has a goal and two assists in UCL play and has three goals and four assists in domestic league play.

Sporting has been solid on defense overall. They have allowed 15 goals in nine games so far in UCL play, good for 1.67 goals per game. They have been better on the road on defense this year. Sporting has allowed five goals in four games on the road in UCL play, good for just 1.25 goals per game. They also have a clean sheet on the road in UCL play.

Final Dortmund-Sporting Prediction & Pick

Dortmund already has a dominating lead on the aggregate, being up 3-0. Now they get to be the home team, where they have been great in UCL play. They have three wins at home in UCL play, scoring 13 goals while giving up just five. Sporting has won just once on the road in UCL play and has scored just five goals. They have lost each of their last two road games as well. Dortmund may not push heavily to score in this game, but they will get another win in this one.

Final Dortmund-Sporting Prediction & Pick: Dortmund ML (-105)