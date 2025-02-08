ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the marquee matchups of the Saturday slate occurs when the No. 6-ranked Florida Gators visit the No. 1-ranked Auburn Tigers. Auburn has lost one game all year and is undefeated in SEC play with a 9-0 record. Florida has two extra losses, but all three defeats have come against the SEC. The good news for Florida is the conference has been beating up on each other so far this season, which puts Florida in third with their record. The teams split their season series win 2023-24, with Florida winning the first game at home by 16 points and Auburn winning by 19 in the conference playoffs. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-Auburn prediction and pick.

Florida has been impressive this season and started the year with a 13-0 record. However, they have lost three of their last nine games. It isn't a complete disaster, as they lost two of those games as an underdog on the road. The one blip on their radar was a one-point loss to Missouri at home when they were 10.5-point favorites. You can always expect a couple of upset losses in the SEC, but the Gators will hope they don't pile up.

Auburn hasn't suffered through any of those blips on its schedule yet. Entering this matchup, Auburn has won every game in the SEC and 14 games in a row. Its lone loss this season came on the road against Duke, the only other program with an argument for the No. 1 spot. The Tigers have impressive wins over their last few games, including three consecutive by double digits.

Here are the Florida-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Auburn Odds

Florida: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Auburn: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida vs. Auburn

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida's offense will want to turn this game into a shootout, which may not be the best plan against Auburn, but it is a game they can win. The Gators rank 17th in the nation with 83.4 points per game, while Auburn's defense ranks 52nd with 66.7 points allowed. Florida's defense must be at its best in this game, as they rank 38th in the nation with 65.8 points allowed per game. However, Auburn has one of the top offenses, averaging 85.1.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn has been the most impressive team in the country this season, showing all the different ways they can win games. The Tigers have had some outstanding offensive performances over the past three games, averaging over 90 points per game on the way to three blowout victories. However, before those performances, they had some close victories over Tennessee and Georgia, including the Volunteers game, where they were held to 53 points but allowed only 51 themselves. Auburn isn't a one-trick pony, and it's hard to bet against them.

Final Florida-Auburn Prediction & Pick

The Tigers have blown out some SEC teams over the past few games, but the Gators aren't just any team. The oddsmakers put this game at nearly double digits, but we saw games like this end in close two-point victories for Auburn last week against Tennessee and Georgia. Take the Gators to keep this game close and cover the spread.

Final Florida-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Florida +9.5 (-110)