This season has been a nightmare for the Washington Commanders. After making it all the way to the Conference Championship last season, expectations were high for the upstart team. Their offseason moves was also a sign that the team was ready to contend for this season.

However, things didn't go their way in the 2025 season. Due to a plethora of injuries to their roster (including major injuries for quarterback Jayden Daniels), the Commanders struggled mightily this season. As a result, Washington has a 4-12 record entering Week 18 and is set to miss the postseason completely.

The results of this season have called into question the job security of the Commanders' coaching staff. Dan Quinn is only in his second season with the team, but other teams have been less patient with their coaches.

Washington isn't one of those impatient teams. Dianna Russini reports that the Commanders are set on keeping Dan Quinn around for next season. However… the same can't be said for the rest of his coaching staff.

“Commanders coach Dan Quinn is expected back for the 2026 season, though changes to the offense and the defense remain possible after Washington has slumped to a 4-12 record,” Russini reported.

The potential chance at defensive coordinator is understandable. Quinn took over defensive playcalling from Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr earlier this season, which could be a harbinger of bad things for the DC. What's more surprising, though, is the reports about OC Kliff Kingsbury.

Article Continues Below

The mastermind behind Washington's effective attack with Daniels last season, Russini reports that there is a disconnect between him and GM Adam Peters. The Commanders are reportedly considering making a change at OC even if Kingsbury doesn't get hired as a head coach this offseason.

While coaching may have played a role in the Commanders' struggles this season, the bigger issue for the team this season was the injuries. Aside from Daniels, several key players on the team missed significant time due to injury. It became so bad, even Daniels' backup Marcus Mariota suffered an injury.

The Commanders play the Eagles in their season finale on Sunday.