The New York Mets have been rumored this offseason to be in the mix for several high-profile free agents. One of those free agents is Kyle Tucker, per the New York Post. The outlet reports that Tucker is getting interest from New York's National League ball club.

The Mets are searching for some help to get the team back to the postseason. New York's payroll is one of the deepest in baseball, and there's money left for the team to spend.

“According to RosterResource, Steve Cohen’s club ran payrolls of $346MM, $336MM, and $340MM in 2023, ’24, and ’25, respectively. Currently, their projected payroll for 2026 sits at just $294MM,” a MLB Trade Rumors report stated.

There are still several high profile free agents available, and Tucker is certainly one of them. During the 2025 regular season, Tucker hit 22 home runs for the Chicago Cubs. He also drove in 73 runs.

The Mets are looking for some offense

The Mets entered the 2025 season with the highest of expectations. New York had signed free agent slugger Juan Soto, and the club had other hitters including Pete Alonso in the batting order. Mets fans expected the team to make the postseason and push for an appearance in the World Series.

It didn't work out. The Mets stumbled in the final months of the season, barely picking up victories. New York missed the postseason altogether, as their coveted Wild Card spot ended up going to the Cincinnati Reds.

New York is looking for offense this offseason, especially now since the team has signed relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. New York also lost Alonso, which is definitely a tough blow to the offense.

Tucker has been a target of the Mets since at least November, per the MLB Trade Rumors report. Several other teams including the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Baltimore Orioles are also potential destinations for Tucker. The Los Angeles Dodgers have also reportedly been in touch.

Tucker has been one of the most consistently productive players in baseball, in recent years. He is a four-time All-Star, and has made the All-Star Game the last four consecutive seasons. He won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2022.