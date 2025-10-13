ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 10 continues with a fight between Freddy Vidal and Levi Rodrigues in the light heavyweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Vidal-Rodrigues prediction and pick.

Freddy Vidal (4-0) enters Week 10, fresh off a buzzer-beater rear-naked choke submission over Felipe Franco at DWCS 81 and a grinding decision win over Anthony Wilson earlier this year. Known for heavy top control and late-fight grit, Vidal brings momentum as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Levi Rodrigues.

Levi Rodrigues (5-0) enters undefeated with all knockout victories, most recently securing a third-round TKO over Jhonny Pereira via shoulder injury at MMA University 1 in April. The Brazilian “Baby Monster” showcases explosive power and heavy leg kicks, maintaining a 100% finish rate as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Freddy Vidal.

Here are the UFC Contender Series Week 10 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Freddy Vidal-Levi Rodrigues Odds

Freddy Vidal: +120

Levi Rodrigues: -154

Why Freddy Vidal will win

Last Fight: (W) Felipe Franco – SUB R3

Last 5: 4-0

Finishes: 3 (2 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Freddy Vidal’s wrestling base and recent submission surge make him a serious threat at Week 10 of the Contender Series. With a perfect 4-0 record, Vidal demonstrated elite top control and finishing grit, most notably pulling off a come-from-behind rear-naked choke in the final seconds against Felipe Franco at DWCS 81.​

Against the versatile Rodrigues, Vidal’s clearest path to victory is to close the distance early, turn the bout into grinding clinch battles, and drag Rodrigues into grappling-heavy rounds. Rodrigues’ takedown defense has worked in the past, but Vidal’s relentless chain-wrestling can break even disciplined strikers, forcing them to expend energy defending and stalling their offense.​

Vidal’s ability to maintain pressure and scramble for dominant positions makes it difficult for opponents to dictate tempo or find comfort in exchanges. If he weathers early strikes from Rodrigues and controls where the fight takes place, Vidal can chip away with ground-and-pound and work for openings on the mat.​

By draining Rodrigues’ gas tank and scoring with sustained grappling attacks, Vidal’s late-fight stamina and opportunistic submissions position him to earn another statement win as he faces Levi Rodrigues on Week 10 of Contender Series.​

Why Levi Rodrigues will win

Last Fight: (W) Alan Ribeiro – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Levi Rodrigues can defeat Freddy Vidal at Week 10 by keeping this fight standing and weaponizing his power edge. Entering undefeated with a 100% finish rate, Rodrigues throws fast, heavy combinations and brutal low kicks that can disrupt Vidal’s level changes and slow his wrestling entries.

Vidal’s best moments come after extended grappling phases, but Rodrigues’ first-layer takedown defense plus urgent get-ups can deny prolonged top control. By punishing the hips with kicks and meeting shots with uppercuts and knees, Rodrigues can force resets and make Vidal pay for every attempt to clinch.

Rodrigues also carries round-to-round knockout threat, which changes Vidal’s calculus on pressure and shot selection. If Rodrigues establishes outside footwork and fires counters as Vidal steps in, he can bank damage early and tilt the fight toward a striking battle on his terms.

In pocket exchanges, Rodrigues’ accuracy and combination layering should outpace Vidal’s single entries, especially if he mixes in body work to sap cardio. The win condition is clear: sprawl-and-brawl, deny wrists on the mat, and immediately return to striking space.

Final Freddy Vidal-Levi Rodrigues Prediction & Pick

Levi Rodrigues and Freddy Vidal bring undefeated records and contrasting styles into their Week 10 Contender Series clash. Rodrigues is a knockout artist with all his wins coming by KO or TKO, displaying sharp striking, devastating low kicks, and consistent pressure that has overwhelmed every opponent so far. Vidal, by contrast, is a wrestling-heavy grinder known for late-fight resilience and opportunistic submissions, most recently pulling off a final-second rear-naked choke comeback win at DWCS 81.​

The opening minutes will be critical as Rodrigues seeks to maintain range and detonate on Vidal's entries, while Vidal looks to tie up and drag the Brazilian into clinch exchanges. Rodrigues' power and leg kicks can sap Vidal’s movement, but any slip in defensive discipline could see Vidal latching onto a takedown or a back-take in grappling scrambles.​

As the fight progresses, look for Vidal to push pace and chain wrestle, hoping relentless pressure will tire Rodrigues and create finishing opportunities on the mat. However, Rodrigues’ ability to separate, return to the feet, and do damage with superior hands will likely dictate the flow and scoring in key moments.​

Ultimately, Levi Rodrigues stuffs crucial takedowns and lands the heavier shots, winning by late stoppage or unanimous decision in a back-and-forth bout, maintaining his perfect finish rate on Week 10 of the Contender Series.​

Final Freddy Vidal-Levi Rodrigues Prediction & Pick: Levi Rodrigues (-154)