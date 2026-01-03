The Cleveland Browns (4-12) were fortunate enough to escape their ongoing problems last Sunday, as they prevented the Pittsburgh Steelers from clinching the divisional title. That brief reprieve from despair is now over, however. The organization has been snapped back into reality as it enters the final game of a dreadful 2025-26 campaign. Significant changes are obviously needed. But will they include the head coach?

Kevin Stefanski's tenure in Cleveland could meet its end after six seasons. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Browns are considering potential coaching options and could bring in a new voice. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler communicated similar information earlier in the week.

“There are some 50-50s out there,” he told the “This is Football with Kevin Clark” podcast. “Cleveland, Las Vegas those are two places I see… they've done their preliminary research for a potential move. Doesn't mean they're locked into doing it or that they've decided yet, but those are certainly on my radar.”

From earlier in week…will see what happens, but this has been the rumbling for a bit. https://t.co/wAD3VKUfd4 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 3, 2026

When a team looks elsewhere, it can be difficult to maintain the status quo. The Browns are pondering life without Stefanski, which shows they are running out of patience. The organization has thrust the 43-year-old into an unenviable situation, making a number of ill-conceived moves that have put the franchise in a tailspin. He shares plenty of culpability as well, though.

Kevin Stefanski is arguably Cleveland's most successful head coach since Marty Schottenheimer (1984-88), guiding the team to 11 wins in two separate campaigns and a playoff victory over the Steelers in 2021. The two-time NFL Coach of the Year deserves credit for turning a perennial loser into an occasional postseason dweller, but he has been unable to build a sustainable culture.

Whether the franchise is committed to rookie Shedeur Sanders for another season or is intent on drafting a quarterback in April, management may deem it practical to split with Stefanski. Cleveland wants to sprint toward a new era of Browns football after another last-place finish, and that may require a new head coach.

Fans will be on high alert come Black Monday.