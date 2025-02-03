ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Hawks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Pistons Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

Detroit Pistons: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 235.5 (-108)

Under: 235.5 (-112)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Atlanta has to find a way to get back on track. That is going to start with Trae Young. Young is averaging 20.6 points, and 9.7 assists per game during their losing streak. Both of those numbers are below his season average. Along with that, Young is shooting under 40 percent from the field, and just 31.7 percent from beyond the arc in that span. He is not playing well right now, and the Hawks need him to turn it around. If Young can start to play well again, the Hawks will be able to cover the spread on the road.

Atlanta is the 10th-highest scoring team in the NBA. This is true even with their eight-game losing streak. Atlanta is a very fast paced team, and they want to take shots early and often. The Hawks are sixth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game, as well. The Hawks have to give themselves second chance opportunities, and hit their shots in this game. They have the ability to put up points, and they will have to Monday night. If they can, the Hawks will win this game.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks have lost eight games in a row heading into Monday night. In those eight games, the Hawks have given up 117.6 points per game while scoring only 107.1 points. They are not playing good basketball right now, and the Pistons have to take advantage of that. When the Pistons score at last 115 points this season, they are 15-8. When Detroit allows less than 110 points, they are 14-4. There is a great chance for them to both of those things Monday night. If the Pistons can put up some points in this game, and play well on the defensive end of the floor, they will win this game with ease.

Detroit and Atlanta have faced off twice this season. The Pistons have won both of those games. Against Atlanta this season, the Pistons are scoring 118.0 points per game, racking up 27.0 assists, and they are shooting 50.6 percent from the field while making 37.3 percent of their threes. Cade Cunningham has dominated the Hawks this season. He is scoring 25.3 points per game, and dishing 9.2 assists against the Hawks. The entire team is playing well, though. With Cunningham playing as well as he has, and the Hawks struggles, the Pistons should be able to dominate Monday night.

Final Hawks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Hawks are not playing good basketball lately, and I am not expecting that to change Monday night. Detroit is coming off a win against Chicago, and they are one of the more surprising teams this season in terms of teams playing well. With the Pistons playing well, I am going to take them to win this game straight up.

Final Hawks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Pistons -3.5 (-110)