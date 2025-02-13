ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Heat are on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Heat-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Mavericks Odds

Miami Heat: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Dallas Mavericks: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 233 (-112)

Under: 233 (-108)

How To Watch Heat vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, KFAA-TV

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat are a pretty good defensive team. They allow the seventh-fewest points per game at 110.5 points. Additionally, teams have the 10th-lowest field goal percentage against them, and it is not for a lack of trying. The Heat play really solid defense, and that is something they have been good at for a while now. If their defense can continue to give teams fits, the Mavericks will struggle and the Heat will be able to cover the spread.

Miami has already beaten the Mavericks this season. Now, that game came at home, and it was in November, but there are still some things to take away from the win. Firstly, the Mavericks shot just 41.9 percent in the loss back in November. Along with that, Dallas was just 10-40 from beyond the arc. The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic in that game. They obviously traded away the superstar, so this game should be pretty similar. If Miami just plays as they have been on defense, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Dallas has to take advantage of the lack of scoring from the Heat. Miami has lost three of their last four games, and their offensive play has been well below average. In their three losses, the Heat have scored just 98.3 points per game. In fact, the Heat have scored less than 90 points in each of their last two games. Since trading Jimmy Butler, Miami has been struggling to find the basket. Dallas does not play the best defense, but they should be able to Thursday night. If the Mavericks keep the Heat to a lower point total, there is a chance for them to cover the spread.

Dallas has to put up some points in this game. They are dealing with a few injuries, so it will not be easy for them. However, Kyrie Irving scores 24.2 points per game for Dallas, and he leads the team in assists. The Mavericks received Max Christie in the Luka trade, and he has played well for them. Christie has put up 17.0 points per game, and 5.3 rebounds. These two players have to be at their best if they are going to beat the Heat. The Mavericks will not need to score 120 points to win this game, but over 105 is important.

Final Heat-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this is going to be a lower scoring game. Miami has not done a good job on the offensive side of the floor, but the Mavericks are dealing with a whole bunch of injuries. It is going to come down to which team has the role players that will step up. For that reason, I am going to take the Heat to cover the spread.

Final Heat-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Heat -8 (-110)