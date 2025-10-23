ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC 321 as we turn our attention towards this next bout in the Middleweight (185) Division. Russia's top talent Ikram Aliskerov will take on veteran JunYong Park of South Korea in an exciting scrap. Check our UFC odds series for the Aliskerov-Park prediction and pick.

Ikram Aliskerov (16-2) has gone 3-1 since entering the UFC in 2023. After consecutive wins following a DWCS contract, Aliskerov dropped his first promotional bout to former champion Robert Whittaker. After bouncing back against Andre Muniz, Aliskerov looks to cement himself as a top prospect once again. He stands six feet tall with a 76-inch reach.

JunYong Park (19-6) has gone 9-3 under the UFC since 2019. He also dropped a fight to Andre Muniz in 2023, but has managed a 6-1 record over his last seven fights. Coming into this bout following two decision wins, he'll be looking to prove his worth once again as a dangerous veteran of the division. Park stands 5-foot-10 with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 321 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 321 Odds: Ikram Aliskerov-JunYong Park Odds

Ikram Aliskerov: -230

JunYong Park: +190

Over 2.5 rounds: -105

Under 2.5 rounds: -125

Why Ikram Aliskerov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Andre Muniz – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Following his loss to Robert Whittaker, Aliskerov took a significant step back and clearly needs to build up against increasingly difficult competition before facing former champions right away. His convincing win over Andre Muniz was a step in the right direction as Aliskerov has all the tools to one day become champion himself. However, his fighting style still has some gaps in it and with each passing fight, he'll be looking to improve on those things while working his way back towards the top.

Aliskerov is a fearsome finisher and can usually put opponents out with a few clean shots. He keeps his hands rather low in his stance, which is exactly why he struggled against a fast-twitch, blitzing fighter like Robert Whittaker. Against Park, Aliskerov will have to be defensively minded while protecting himself from nay submission attempts as well.

Given his size advantage and perfect 100% takedown defense rate, Aliskerov should be able to dictate where this fight takes place if he's able to avoid significant damage on the feet. While Aliskerov is still learning to defend himself properly on the ground, it doesn't seem likely that JunYong Park will be the fighter to put him in a terrible position.

Why JunYong Park Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ismail Naurdiev – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

JunYong Park comes into this bout following two decision wins where he turned the tide during the second round and dominated the remainder of the fight. He's had some trouble finishing over his last three fights and hasn't seen a finish win since 2023, but his well-rounded skill set and ability to defend himself on the ground has been paramount to his success. During this bout, however, Park may have to figure things out on the feet in order to beat this opponent.

If Park manages to become the first opponent to score a takedown on Aliskerov, his ability to take the back and land meaningful ground-and-pound will be crucial to his success. He also owns six victories by way of submission and has been known to submit opponents better than him on the ground, so don't be surprised if he's able to threaten Aliskerov with something sneaky during this one.

JunYong Park is a model of consistency and a consistent effort in both striking and threatening level changes will be his clearest path to victory in this one. He may fall behind on the striking numbers early on, but his 53% striking defense compared to Aliskerov's 41% could be a sign that Park needs to choose his shots carefully and effectively.

Final Ikram Aliskerov-JunYong Park Prediction & Pick

Ikram Aliskerov is looking to place himself within the rankings once again following his disappointing loss to Robert Whittaker. Against another veteran like Park, Aliskerov certainly has the advantage with his strength, size, and youth. However, Park is a wiley veteran and will come up with a strong game plan ahead of this fight.

Assuming Ikram Aliskerov has significantly improved since his loss to Robert Whittaker, we can expect him to be the much more dangerous side when it comes to the striking. He possesses much more power and can wait for Park to rush in while landing his offense. Unless Park can effectively and repeatedly put Aliskerov on his back, I don't see a much clearer path to victory for the underdog.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with Ikram Aliskerov to win this fight by decision as his opponent has been historically difficult to put away inside the distance.

Final Ikram Aliskerov-JunYong Park Prediction & Pick: Ikram Aliskerov (-230); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-105)