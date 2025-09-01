ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 4 continues with a fight between Jack Congdon and Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani in the welterweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Congdon-Lebosnoyani prediction and pick.

Jack Congdon (7-1) comes into this Tuesday’s Contender Series matchup against Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani riding impressive momentum after finishing Zack Davis with a second-round TKO in May 2025. With a track record of early finishes and strong fight IQ, Congdon aims to continue his winning ways and secure a decisive victory over Lebosnoyani in this high-stakes Contender Series fight, making a statement and securing his UFC contract.

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (8-2) comes into this Tuesday’s Contender Series fight against Jack Congdon after a strong run in LFA with five wins in his last six fights. His recent form and versatility make him a formidable opponent, aiming to showcase his power and grappling skills against Congdon and impress Dana White to become the newest addition to the UFC's welterweight division.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Jack Congdon-Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani Odds

Jack Congdon: +270

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani: -375

Over 1.5 Rounds: +124

Under 1.5 Rounds: -160

Why Jack Congdon will win

Last Fight: (W) Zack Davis – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (4 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jack Congdon (7-1) is a well-rounded fighter with 4 wins by KO/TKO and 3 by submission, coming off impressive finishes entering this Tuesday’s Contender Series fight against Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani. Congdon’s blend of striking and grappling makes him dangerous anywhere, with a strong ability to finish fights early.

Known for his aggressive style, Congdon combines effective body shots and volume striking with solid grappling. Standing 6’2”, his physicality gives him an edge in controlling range and imposing his game on opponents.

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (8-2) is an experienced, technical fighter with a mix of knockout power and submissions, coming off solid performances in LFA. However, Lebosnoyani lacks Congdon’s finishing rate and aggressive pace.

Congdon’s ability to dictate the pace and control the fight location—whether on the feet or clinch—makes him the favorite in this matchup. His finishing instincts, combined with strong cardio and fight IQ, suggest he can navigate Lebosnoyani’s technical style and secure a decisive victory on the Contender Series stage.

Expect Congdon’s combination of striking pressure and grappling to overwhelm Lebosnoyani, possibly ending the fight in the later rounds. This bout will spotlight Congdon’s striking and ground skills as he looks to earn his UFC contract.

Why Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani will win

Last Fight: (W) Kagan Gennrich – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (2 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani has a clear edge over Jack Congdon on week 4 of the Contender Series due to his elite grappling credentials. With five of his eight wins coming by submission, Lebosnoyani’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt background and wrestling experience make him a formidable submission artist and ground controller.

Starting grappling training at age 3 and competing since 5, Lebosnoyani possesses a deep, ingrained understanding of jiu-jitsu that translates seamlessly into MMA. His unique submission arsenal and grappling IQ allow him to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes and finish fights unexpectedly.

Congdon’s aggressive style and submission attempts will meet strong resistance against Lebosnoyani’s rock-solid takedown defense and top control. Lebosnoyani’s longevity and conditioning enable him to maintain pressure throughout the rounds, wearing down foes and finding openings for submissions.

Moreover, Lebosnoyani’s training with elite coaches and his success in LFA’s competitive welterweight division demonstrate his readiness to succeed at Contender Series level. His grounded striking complements his grappling, allowing him to set up takedowns effectively and control the fight pace.

Lebosnoyani’s grappling mastery combined with solid striking and fight IQ make him the favorite to neutralize Congdon’s offense and secure a submission victory on Contender Series week 4.

Final Jack Congdon-Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani Prediction & Pick

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani’s grappling mastery makes him the likely winner over Jack Congdon in the Contender Series matchup. With five submission wins, Lebosnoyani’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt skills are elite, giving him the tools to control and finish fights on the ground.

Starting grappling at age 3 and winning multiple submission awards, including LFA’s Fans’ Choice Submission of the Year, demonstrates his submission creativity and technical precision. His ability to impose top control and execute unique submissions creates constant threats in grappling exchanges.

Congdon’s aggressive style and submission attempts will be met by Lebosnoyani’s rock-solid defense and counter-submission game. Lebosnoyani’s experience in diverse competitive environments fuels his fight IQ, helping him adjust mid-fight and capitalize on any openings.

Further, Lebosnoyani’s striking improvements enable him to set up takedowns effectively and maintain control in the clinch and on the mat. His conditioning and discipline allow him to pressure opponents continuously and wear them down over time.

Overall, Lebosnoyani’s ground skills, submission prowess, and strategic fight approach position him to neutralize Congdon’s offense and earn a decisive submission victory on Contender Series week 4.

Final Jack Congdon-Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani Prediction & Pick: Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (-375), Under 1.5 Rounds (-160)