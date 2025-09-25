ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick for the UFC Perth Main Card as we turn attention towards this next bout in the Featherweight (145) Division. Hometown Aussie representative Jack Jenkins will take on Florida's own Ramon Taveras in what should be an electric scrap. Check our UFC odds for the Jenkins-Taveras prediction and pick.

Jack Jenkins (13-4) has gone 3-2 since arriving to the UFC in 2023. He's alternated wins and losses, most recently falling to Gabriel Santos via submission during his most recent bout. This time around, he'll look to put on a show in front of his home Aussie fans as the significant betting favorite. Jenkins stands 5-foot-7 with a 68-inch reach.

Ramon Taveras (10-3) is 1-1 through his first two fights in the UFC since 2024. After winning a split decision during his UFC debut, he dropped his most recent bout against Davey Grant in a close fight. Now, he'll look for a massive upset to help boost his stock in the division. Taveras stands 5-foot-8 with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Perth Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Perth Odds: Jack Jenkins-Ramon Taveras Odds

Jack Jenkins: -285

Ramon Taveras: +230

Over 2.5 rounds: -180

Under 2.5 rounds: +140

Why Jack Jenkins Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Gabriel Santos – SUB (rear naked choke, R3)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Jack Jenkins was disappointed following his most recent loss to Gabriel Santos as he had a number of positive moments throughout that fight. He looked good on the feet and heading into the third round, the fight was still up in the air in terms of a clear winner. Unfortunately, Jenkins got too aggressive and gave up his back to Santos, eventually losing via submission. Now, he'll be looking to redeem himself in the biggest spot of his career in his home country.

Jenkins is very well-rounded in all areas of his game, but he doesn't tend to be the aggressor unless he's behind on the scorecards. This appearance should be about striking first in the exchanges and confidently chasing the takedowns when they present themselves. His last two losses, however, have both come by way of submission, so he should be wary in mixing things up on the ground against a dangerous opponent like Taveras.

Nevertheless, Jenkins is extremely accurate with his striking at 61% and he's also defending 58% of strikes coming back his way. If he can manage to lead the dance on the feet while using his movement to slip away from the flurries of Taveras, he cruise to a decision here as the rightful favorite.

Why Ramon Taveras Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Davey Grant – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Ramon Taveras was simply out-classed by Davey Grant during his last fight, losing a ton of steam in the second and third rounds after an impressive first round where he took the lead. He'll want to avoid the same fate during this bout and against another fighter like Jenkins that can catch a second wind later in the fight. This performance will be about consistency and sustained output as Taveras has the capabilities to win this fight.

Taveras' first UFC win came against Serhiy Sidey, but it was a split decision that could have gone either way in a bout Taveras missed weight in. We can't deduce much from his first two performances, but he's a well-rounded prospect and could certainly become a problem in this division if he's able to tighten up his skills and become more technical.

As for this fight, Taveras may have to be the more aggressive side knowing Jenkins is susceptible to falling into striking lulls. If he can managed to keep his striking on pace and threaten with the takedowns throughout, he could build another early lead and put Jenkins in the hot seat for the later rounds.

Final Jack Jenkins-Ramon Taveras Prediction & Pick

This is yet another fun matchup as both men are looking to bounce back from recent losses. They pose a similar skill set, both very active strikers and able to hold their own on the ground. Taveras could be the more dangerous grappler having never been submitted considering Jenkins' last two losses have come by way of submission.

In spite of this, Jenkins is the cleaner, more polished mixed martial artist and he seems to rise to the occasion in front of a home crowd. If he's able to keep this on the feet and remain active, he should come away with a decision win as the favorite.

Final Jack Jenkins-Ramon Taveras Prediction & Pick: Jack Jenkins (-285); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-180)