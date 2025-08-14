ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis versus Khamzat Chimaev continues the prelims with a fight between Jared Cannonier and Michael Page in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Cannonier-Page prediction and pick.

Jared Cannonier (18-8) enters this weekend's matchup with strong recent form. He secured a TKO victory over Gregory Rodrigues in February 2025 and a dominant unanimous decision win against Caio Borralho in August 2024. Cannonier’s mix of power and precision will be key at UFC 319.

Michael Page (23-3) enters this weekend's matchup against Jared Cannonier coming off a unanimous decision win over Sharabutdin Magomedov in February 2025. Prior to that, Page suffered a unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry in June 2024. Page's unorthodox striking and fight IQ will be key at UFC 319.

Here are the UFC 319 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 319 odds: Jared Cannonier-Michael Page odds

Jared Cannonier: +164

Michael Page: -198

Over 2.5 rounds: -270

Under 2.5 rounds: +200

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Jared Cannonier will win

Last Fight: (W) Gregory Rodrigues – KO/TKO R4

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 (10 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jared Cannonier has the edge over Michael “Venom” Page at UFC 319 due to his power, pressure, and proven ability to finish fights. Cannonier’s striking carries heavy knockout potential, and he excels at cutting the cage to trap elusive fighters like Page. His recent TKO win over Gregory Rodrigues shows he remains a dangerous finisher.

Cannonier’s experience against top contenders across multiple weight classes has toughened him physically and mentally. This gives him an advantage in handling high-pressure situations when facing a tricky and unorthodox striker like Page. Cannonier’s physicality and willingness to impose his will should help him neutralize Page’s slick movement and keep the fight in striking range.

While Michael Page’s movement and deceptive striking present challenges, Cannonier’s fight IQ and cage control will frustrate his rhythm. Cannonier’s ability to mix power shots with solid defense can wear down Page’s offense over time. If Cannonier can successfully pressure and land clean shots, he can dictate the pace and secure the win.

Cannonier’s combination of power, pressure, experience, and tactical approach gives him the tools to outlast and outstrike Page, making him the favorite to come out on top at UFC 319. This fight is expected to be a compelling battle of power versus movement.

Why Michael Page will win

Last Fight: (W) Shara Magomedov – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 16 (12 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Michael “Venom” Page has a distinct edge over Jared Cannonier at UFC 319 due to his elite movement and precision striking. Page’s unorthodox style and ability to control distance make him difficult to hit, allowing him to avoid Cannonier’s heavy power shots. His dynamic footwork and head movement frustrate aggressive fighters, creating counter-striking opportunities.

Page’s height and reach advantage at 6'3″ enhance his ability to keep Cannonier at bay, using his jab and kicks effectively. He thrives on finding openings and capitalizing with clean, sharp strikes rather than brawling. This approach could neutralize Cannonier’s cage-cutting pressure and limit his chances to land significant strikes.

Cannonier’s power and pressure are undeniable, but Page’s elusive style and fight IQ give him the tools to outmaneuver and outlast Cannonier. His ability to maintain range and dictate the pace will be crucial in minimizing damage and accumulating points across rounds. Page’s superior cardio and slick defense increase his chances in a potential decision scenario.

Ultimately, Page’s fluidity, technical striking, and smart defense provide him the advantage to frustrate Cannonier’s offense and earn a hard-fought victory at UFC 319, likely by decision. This matchup pits Cannonier’s power against Page’s finesse in a thrilling stylistic clash.

Final Jared Cannonier-Michael Page prediction & pick

Jared Cannonier enters UFC 319 as a slight underdog but brings heavy power and cage control that could overwhelm Michael Venom Page. Cannonier's experience and ability to cut off the Octagon will pressure Page’s elusive style and limit his movement. If Cannonier can land his heavy shots, he has a solid path to victory.

However, Michael Page’s unorthodox striking, elite movement, and reach advantage make him a formidable opponent. Page excels at controlling distance and frustrating pressure fighters, which may neutralize Cannonier’s power. His precise counter-striking and smart defense could frustrate Cannonier and force a fight that goes to the judges.

This matchup pits Cannonier’s physicality and pressure against Page’s technical striking and slick footwork. While Cannonier has a slight edge in power and wrestling, Page’s reach, accuracy, and fight IQ give him tools to avoid damage and capitalize on openings to get the win on the scorecards.

Final Jared Cannonier-Michael Page Prediction & Pick: Michael Page (-198), Over 2.5 Rounds (-270)