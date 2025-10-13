ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 10 continues with a fight between Juan Diaz and Kwon Won Il in the bantamweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Diaz-Kwon prediction and pick.

Juan Diaz (14-1-1) carries a 7-fight winning streak into Week 10, recently scoring a TKO doctor stoppage over Jose Roura and a unanimous decision over Uriel Cossio. The Peruvian fighter showcases patient boxing with snappy jabs and solid takedown defense, capturing the LUX bantamweight title along his current win streak as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Kwon Won Il.​

Kwon Won Il (14-5) enters off a January 2025 body-shot TKO loss to Fabricio Andrade, following stoppage wins over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg and Artem Belakh in ONE.​ Volume boxing, punishing body work, and experience underpin his threat as he comes into fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Juan Diaz.​

Here are the UFC Contender Series Week 10 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Juan Diaz-Kwon Won Il Odds

Juan Diaz: -120

Kwon Won Il: -110

Why Juan Diaz will win

Last Fight: (W) Uriel Cossio – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (4 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Juan Diaz's superior wrestling and grappling skills give him a clear path to victory against Kwon Won Il at Week 10 of the Contender Series. His 14-1-1 record showcases excellent takedown ability and ground control, which should neutralize Kwon's striking-heavy approach and force uncomfortable positions.​

Diaz's patient boxing style and defensive awareness will help him avoid Kwon's aggressive combinations while setting up his own offensive opportunities. The Peruvian fighter's ability to mix levels and chain wrestling attempts together makes him dangerous in transitions, where Kwon has shown vulnerability in previous fights.​​

Kwon's recent loss to Fabricio Andrade exposed his susceptibility to body shots and sustained pressure, areas where Diaz excels with his grinding style. Diaz's youth at 26 compared to Kwon's 29 years, combined with his recent momentum from winning the LUX bantamweight title, suggests he's peaking at the right time.​

The experience gap favors Diaz despite Kwon's ONE Championship background, as Diaz has consistently finished regional competition and shown improved striking in recent outings. Diaz's well-rounded skill set and ability to control where the fight takes place make him the favorite as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Won Il Kwon.​​

Why Kwon Won Il will win

Last Fight: (L) Fabricio de Andrade – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 12 (11 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Kwon Won Il's extensive ONE Championship experience and superior striking volume give him the tools to defeat Juan Diaz at Week 10 of the Contender Series. Kwon's proven ability to compete against elite-level competition, including former champions like Fabricio Andrade, provides a significant experience advantage over Diaz's regional competition.​

Kwon's aggressive boxing combinations and relentless pace can overwhelm Diaz's more patient approach, forcing the Peruvian into firefights where volume striking favors the Korean veteran. His body-shot accuracy and ability to maintain high output throughout fights could break down Diaz's defensive structure over three rounds.​​

The South Korean fighter's takedown defense has improved significantly during his ONE Championship tenure, making it difficult for Diaz to implement his wrestling-heavy gameplan. Kwon's experience against high-level grapplers in ONE should help him stuff takedown attempts and keep the fight standing where his striking advantage becomes decisive.​

Kwon's mental toughness and veteran savvy become crucial factors if the fight enters deep waters, areas where his championship-level experience trumps Diaz's regional success. His ability to adapt mid-fight and increase pressure when needed makes Won Il Kwon a dangerous underdog as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Juan Diaz.​

Final Juan Diaz-Kwon Won Il Prediction & Pick

Juan Diaz and Kwon Won Il present an intriguing clash of styles at Week 10 of the Contender Series, with Diaz's wrestling-heavy approach facing Kwon's proven striking volume. Diaz's 14-1-1 record and recent LUX bantamweight title victory demonstrate his ability to control fights through grappling, while Kwon brings elite-level experience from ONE Championship despite his recent setback.​​

The key battle will be fought in the clinch and against the cage, where Diaz's wrestling pedigree clashes with Kwon's improved takedown defense from his time in ONE. Kwon's aggressive boxing combinations and body-shot accuracy could create problems if he can stuff Diaz's takedown attempts and force extended striking exchanges.​

Diaz's youth and momentum from his current win streak give him confidence, but Kwon's experience against championship-level competition provides valuable intangibles that regional fighters often lack. The Korean veteran's ability to maintain high striking volume and adapt his gameplan mid-fight could prove decisive if the bout remains competitive through all three rounds.​​

While Kwon brings superior striking credentials, Diaz's grappling advantage and ability to control fight positioning should prove decisive. His patient approach and wrestling dominance create multiple paths to victory against a striker coming off a tough loss.

Ultimately, Juan Diaz gets the win via unanimous decision, using his wrestling to control key moments and edge out the striking exchanges.​​

Final Juan Diaz-Kwon Won Il Prediction & Pick: Juan Diaz (-120)