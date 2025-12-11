ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Vegas 112 Main Card is finally here and we're set for another betting prediction and pick for this opening bout at a Catchweight of 160 pounds. King Green will return to face Canada's Lance Gibson Jr. in a last-minute fight added to this card. Check our UFC odds series for the Green-Gibson Jr. prediction and pick.

King Green (32-17-1) has gone 13-12-1-1 since joining the UFC in 2013. He most recently faced Mauricio Ruffy where he was brutally knocked out, losing his previous bout to Paddy Pimblett as well. Now, he steps in to face a dangerous prospect looking for a statement win. Green stands 5-foot-10 with a 71-inch reach.

Lance Gibson Jr. (9-1) will make his promotional debut following his most recent submission win over in the regional circuit. Despite his relative inexperience, Gibson Jr. comes in the No. 2 prospect in the Pacific Northwest and highly-touted heading into his first UFC bout as the betting favorite. He stands 5-foot-10 with a 72.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 112 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 112 Odds: King Green-Lance Gibson Jr. Odds

King Green: -218

Lance Gibson Jr.: +180

Why King Green Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Mauricio Ruffy – KO (spinning heel kick, R1)



Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 11 KO/TKO, 9 SUB

King Green will make another return to the octagon, this time on the shortest notice of his career looking to take down a talented prospect. Things haven't particularly gone his way over the last two fights being finished by both knockout and submission, but his level of opposition has been one of the tougher schedules we've seen over the last year. If King Green can come into this bout refreshed and focused, he should be able to offer some resistance against the confident debuting fighter.

King Green is solid in all areas of the fight, but he's at his best when constantly peppering opponents with short shots in the pocket. When finding his “flow state,” there aren't many better MMA boxers than Green and he certainly turns the tide of a fight with his constant output. If he's able to start strong and gauge the timing early, he could frustrate his opponent with his elusive boxing.

Green is also a very skilled wrestlers and has given much better grapplers than himself issues in the past. While he hasn't been quite effective in defending himself from submissions on the ground, he's certainly capable of reversing positions and working his own jiu jitsu from an advantageous position.

Why Lance Gibson Jr. Will Win

Last Fight: (W) RJ Hoyt – SUB (rear naked choke, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Lance Gibson Jr. makes his promotional debut on short notice, but if his regional fights are any indication of his trajectory, then he's fully ready for this opportunity thanks to his preparation and talent. Gibson Jr. is a very clean kickboxer and aggressive striker from inside the pocket. He generates a ton of power with his athletic frame and he has experience fighting in Bellator over the years against strong competition.

What's most impressive about Gibson Jr.'s game is his takedown defense and ability to sprawl and control opponents from there. He's very strong in taking the back, but prefers to hold opponents down and punch them from the top. He's a nightmare to deal with if he's able to find top position and could end this fight quickly if he's able to find the back.

Still, he'll have to shake off any debut jitters and he certainly isn't a young prospect making his UFC debut at 30 years old. Against a dangerous veteran like King Green, Lance Gibson Jr. will have to remain patient and choose his shots carefully when trying to put an end to this fight and find the finish.

Final King Green-Lance Gibson Jr. Prediction & Pick

Despite both fighters coming in on short notice, we have to give Lance Gibson Jr. the edge, despite the betting line, thanks to his athleticism and talent shown up to this point. King Green is a dangerous opponent for anyone, but the real question will be whether he's able to sustain the significant shots from Gibson Jr. throughout this one.

While King Green should have his moments throughout, I expect the pressure and strikes from Gibson Jr. to be too much by the second round. He'll prove to be a dominant force if he's able to get Green to the ground, but Gibson Jr. seems slightly better in all aspects of the game right now. Barring any setbacks, he should cash-in as the betting under in this one.

Final King Green-Lance Gibson Jr. Prediction & Pick: Lance Gibson Jr. (+180)