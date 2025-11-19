ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick as we take a look at this upcoming primetime showdown in the NBA. The New York Knicks (8-5) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (4-11) for the first meeting of their two-game series this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Knicks-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are currently fourth overall in the Eastern Conference standings, most recently falling to the Miami Heat 115-113. After posting a five-game winning streak, they're 1-2 over their last three games and will look for their first road win of the season with on 0-4 away record.

The Dallas Mavericks are in 13th-place in the Western Conference, most recently losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-96. Dealing with a number of injuries to their key players, the Mavs will hope to improve this recent 2-8 stretch over their last 10.

NBA Betting Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Knicks vs. Mavericks Odds

New York Knicks: -7.5 (-115)

Dallas Mavericks: +7.5 (-105)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

Knicks vs. Mavericks Key Injuries

New York: OG Anunoby (OUT), left hamstring / Jalen Brunson (questionable), right ankle

Dallas: Anthony Davis (OUT), left calf / Cooper Flagg (questionable), illness / Daniel Gafford (probable), left ankle / Dereck Lively II (probable), right knee / Caleb Martin (questionable), illness

Knicks vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks are the better covering team at 8-5, the Mavericks are 6-9 ATS.

The Knicks are 0-4 on the road this season, 0-4 ATS in those games.

The Mavericks are 4-6 ATS at home, but just 3-7 overall this season at home.

The Knicks are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

The Mavericks are 1-4 in their last five home games.

Knicks Last 5: 3-2

3-2 Mavericks Last 5: 1-4

Keys to Knicks vs. Mavericks Matchup

This will be the first meeting between these two squads on the season as they're slated to play each other once more in January 2026. It certainly hasn't been the dream start the Dallas Mavericks were hoping for, but their No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg has been leading the team with 15.5 PPG. He's ‘questionable' heading into this game, but will certainly have his hands full against Karl-Anthony Towns on both ends of the floor.

The Knicks are certainly the more physical team and without Anthony Davis on the floor for the Mavericks, we could see a huge discrepancy in the rebounding totals for both sides. The Knicks average more rebounds (46.8) and assists (27.3) per game than the Mavericks, so expect a much more balanced attack from this Knicks team on both ends of the floor.

The Knicks are also shooting the ball much better from deep at 37.3% compared to Dallas' 31% mark from deep. Without playmakers like Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg potentially sharing the floor, the Mavericks may have to rely on their shooting beyond the arc against the strong interior defense of the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson's availability will also be crucial to the outcome of this game as he has a chance to face his former team in Dallas. He's been their heart and soul from a scoring perspective this season and they may need him given OG Anunoby's absence on the defensive side of the ball.

Knicks vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

While this game may be missing some key players for both teams, the betting spread is right where it should be with the New York Knicks favored on the road. This may come as a surprise given the Knicks are winless in away games this season, but the injuries on the Mavericks' side will make this a hard upset to complete.

Expect Karl-Anthony Towns to have a big performance in the paint and if Cooper Flagg is able to go, he should have a first-row seat to guarding one of the best shooting big men in the league. Given their currently momentum, expect Towns to get the better of this matchup, especially if Jalen Brunson is out and he needs to step up for his team.

Aside from the obvious positional matchups, the Knicks just seem like a more complete team at this point and their bench is producing much more consistently opposite of the Dallas Mavericks. They have yet to cover the spread on the road this season, but that trend ends tonight as the Knicks managed to win and cover as betting favorites.

Final Knicks-Mavericks Betting Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -7.5 (-115); UNDER 230.5 (-110)