The Detroit Pistons (24-8) have seen their lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference shrink to just one game after dropping their last two contests. The last thing they need right now is an injury to a starter. But when it rains, it pours. Tobias Harris suffered a hip sprain in the first quarter of Tuesday's matchup versus the Los Angeles Lakers (20-10) and will not return, per The Athletic's Dan Woike.

Harris dealt with ankle and hip issues earlier in the season, but he has managed to stay on the court for the most part in December. While it is always difficult to speculate on an injury, it is obviously not ideal when a player is ruled out for the rest of the game well before halftime. The veteran forward ends his night with six points in seven minutes. Who knows what Harris had in store for the Lakers after his hot start.

The Pistons will have to regroup and figure out how to leave LA with a victory. They will lean on star guard Cade Cunningham and a gritty supporting cast to outlast birthday boy LeBron James and the Lakers. Detroit has ample depth, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff appreciates Tobias Harris' experience and leadership. Having another scorer who averages double figures doesn't hurt, either.

The 33-year-old, who will enter free agency in the offseason, is posting 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from 3-point range. Detroit should know more about his hip injury on Wednesday.