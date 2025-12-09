ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The race for the NBA Cup is back as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this Quarterfinal matchup in the Eastern Conference. The No. 3 New York Knicks (16-7) will visit the No. 2-seed Toronto Raptors (15-10), New York leading the season series 1-0. Check our NBA Cup odds series for the Knicks-Raptors prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are 3-1 through NBA Group play, most recently beating the Orlando Magic 106-100. They're hot right now with eight wins in their last 10 games and they took down this Toronto team 116-94 just five games ago, looking to do the same and advance in the NBA cup.

The Toronto Raptors went 4-0 in NBA Cup Group play, most recently dropping 121-113 to the Boston Celtics. Following a nine-game winning streak, they've dropped five of their last six games including three consecutively heading into this NBA Cup Quarterfinal.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Knicks vs. Raptors NBA Cup Odds

New York Knicks: -4.5 (-118)

Toronto Raptors: +4.5 (-102)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

Knicks vs. Raptors Key Injuries

New York: Karl-Anthony Towns, Questionable (calf) / Landry Shamet, OUT (shoulder) / Miles McBride, OUT (ankle) / Pacome Dadiet, OUT (ankle)

Toronto: Immanuel Quickley, Questionable (illness) / Jamal Shead, Questionable (quad) / Jamison Battle, Doubtful (ankle) / RJ Barrett, OUT (knee)

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Toronto Raptors are 8-5 at home this season. The New York Knicks are 3-6 on the road.

The Raptors are 11-14 ATS overall, 4-9 ATS at home. The Knicks are 15-8 ATS overall, 2-7 ATS on the road.

The Raptors are 4-5 as betting underdogs. The Knicks are 15-5 when billed as favorites.

The Knicks are 9-1 outright, 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against the Raptors.

The Raptors are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games.

The Knicks are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Toronto's last 12 games, UNDER in six of New York's last eight.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Knicks vs. Raptors Matchup

The New York Knicks were able to beat this Toronto team quite handily in their first meeting just five games ago, led by 22 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. Knicks' Josh Hart also rose to the occasion with 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Knicks dominated the rebounding totals 61-4o. Immanuel Quickly was the Raptors leading scorer during that game with 19 points – his ‘questionable' designation will be crucial heading into this game.

While Karl-Anthony Towns will also carry a ‘questionable' designation, the New York Knicks will have ample replacements with the much deeper roster and able to start Mitchell Robinson. With Robinson, Hart, and Guerschon Yabusele all focusing on rebounding the ball, the Knicks could have another massive advantage on the glass even if Towns can't play.

There's no doubt that the Raptors have cooled off following their nine-game winning streak, but we've seen what they're capable of when Brandon Ingram is able to get hot from the floor. The Knicks are also out-performing themselves at home this season with a 13-1 record, but their 3-6 number on the road is oftentimes overlooked. Still, the Knicks are an NBA-best 16-7 when down at halftime, so even a fast start from the Raptors at home won't deter this Knicks team from advancing in this tournament.

Scottie Barnes will be the crucial player for the Toronto Raptors as his play on the defensive end is often responsible for their transition and fast break points. He's also averaging 18.0 PPG over his last 10 games, so his involvement in scoring the ball alongside Ingram will be integral in the Raptors holding onto a lead throughout this game.

Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

The Toronto Raptors have reverted significantly over the last seven games and their trends both outright and against the spread haven't been promising. If Immanuel Quickley is unable to start, this betting line should move even further in favor of the New York Knicks. Given the first meeting between these two teams, I don't anticipate this being a close game as the Knicks have owned this matchup over the last few years.

Still, their troubles on the road have been apparent and the Raptors could give them a much closer game at home. The rebounding statistic will be the most important in this game and the Knicks are the far better team on the glass. I expect Jalen Brunson to have a much better game this time around, especially if Quickley isn't 100% healthy and able to guard him effectively.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the New York Knicks to win and cover the spread. They should be dominant on the defensive end and on the boards, so we'll roll with the total under as well to satisfy recent trends.

Final Knicks-Raptors NBA Cup Quarterfinal Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -4.5 (-118); UNDER 225.5 (-110)