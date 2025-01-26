ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again for our coverage of Monday's NBA slate as we head to North Carolina for this next meeting between cross-conference foes. The Los Angeles Lakers (25-18) will take on the Charlotte Hornets (12-30) in their first meeting of the season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers most recently took down Golden state 118-108 to mark their third consecutive win. They're now 7-3 over their last 10 games and they've been extremely hot following their short break due to postponed games. They'll look for another win as the rightful road betting favorites.

The Charlotte Hornets most recently beat the New Orleans Hornets 123-92 in a dominant win, marking their fourth win over their last six games. They've split the last 10 games at 5-5 for one of the better stretches they've seen this season as they'll stand to notch a big upset at home in this one with all the momentum.

Here are the Lakers-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Hornets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Charlotte Hornets: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers put together a great performance on the road against the Warriors, a consecutive win following their statement victory at home against the Boston Celtics. They've won the last three games by double-digits as their lineup has been remaining fully healthy aside from Rui Hachimura who missed last game. LeBron James is playing at a wild pace given his age, averaging 24.2 points, 8.8 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game over the last 10. They also bolster an insanely deep squad as players like Dalton Knecht and Gabe Vincent have really stepped their play up as of recently.

Anthony Davis has also elevated his play over the last few weeks as he continues to lead the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. He's having one of the best years of his career and with the depth the Lakers offer around the perimeter, it certainly takes some pressure away from Davis to perform in the paint. Look for him to have another big day with an advantageous matchup against the Hornets and their young core of big men.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets have been surprising teams over the last few days as they most recently stunned the Pelicans with a 31-point blowout. It was their biggest win of the season in a complete team effort with everyone entering the game and notching at least three points. LaMelo Ball had an efficient day with 25 points and Miles Bridges was dominant from the paint with 22 points and six rebounds. If they can continue playing at this pace and spreading the ball around, they'll continue to stun much better teams in these type of run-and-gun games.

The Hornets are one of the league's best teams when pushing the ball up in transition with athletic bigs like Bridges and Mark Williams able to make plays on the other end of Ball's passing. The Hornets are also ranked fourth league-wide in rebounds per game with 46.1, so they certainly have an opportunity to contend with the Lakers in that aspect of the game. Their young lineup is also much more willing to run down the floor and disrupt offenses who tend to favor the half-court like the Lakers.

Final Lakers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

These two sides will finally have the opportunity to face one another as they're both playing extremely well at the moment. The Lakers are really hitting their stride heading into the All-Star break while the Hornets are currently seeing the best stretch of their season. It's worth noting Mark Williams did miss their last game against the Pelicans, so the Hornets would be pressed if he were to miss this matchup in guarding Anthony Davis.

While the Hornets are playing well, I don't think they'll have answers for Anthony Davis in the paint if Mark Williams is unable to go. LeBron James will also see an advantageous matchup and should be able to distribute the ball efficiently if he sees situations to bring the ball down the floor. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Los Angeles Lakers to cover the spread on the road.

Final Lakers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -6 (-110)