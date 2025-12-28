The Packers’ Week 18 plans suddenly come with more questions than answers after Green Bay watched the NFC North slip away to the Bears and saw Jordan Love enter concussion protocol. For this, and with Love unavailable, Green Bay elevated quarterback Clayton Tune from the practice squad to the active roster to back up Malik Willis, per Adam Schefter.

Rob Demovsky reported that Matt LaFleur said it’s too soon to say how he’ll handle Love and other starters in the regular-season finale. LaFleur added that the priority is to get Love through protocol first, and then the staff will decide what comes next.

Tune arrives as extra insurance behind Willis after two seasons with the Cardinals before being waived in August 2025 and claimed by Green Bay. In college, he played at Houston and put up big numbers in his final season in 2022, throwing for 4,074 yards and 40 touchdowns. The move gave the Packers a third quarterback option while Love was sidelined.

The bigger issue is how Green Bay looks heading into the finale. The Packers are already in the postseason, but they are limping, and the losses have piled up. After the 41-24 defeat to the Ravens, the team has now dropped three straight games, and injuries continue to mount.

Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons are already out for the year, and against Baltimore, the defense took more hits with Jordon Riley suffering an Achilles injury and Kamal Hadden getting carted off.

Malik Willis still produced, totaling 348 yards and three touchdowns, and briefly dragged Green Bay back within striking distance after halftime. But Derrick Henry’s four-touchdown night and Baltimore’s late separation turned it into another frustrating finish, and it left a chunk of the fan base boiling over.

Fans ripped into Matt LaFleur after the loss, with one saying the Packers will never go anywhere as long as he’s coaching the team. Another questioned why Josh Jacobs is getting the usage he’s getting right now, essentially asking what Jacobs did to deserve that treatment.

With the division gone and Love’s status unresolved, LaFleur’s next decision is straightforward in concept and tricky in practice: get Love cleared first, then determine how aggressive to be with starters in Week 18 as Green Bay tries to stabilize heading into the playoffs.