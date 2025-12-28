There's a new ruler of the AFC West. After years of dominance by the Kansas City Chiefs, the multi-time champions have fallen this season. In their stead, the Denver Broncos have assumed control of the division. With a 13-3 record this season, Denver is on top of not only the AFC West, but the entire conference as well.

Winning the division after years of dominance from the Chiefs must feel cathartic for the Broncos. Just take a look at pass rusher Jonathon Cooper's post after winning the division. The Broncos defensive lineman talked smack against their rivals, using some… colorful language to express his emotions.

#Broncos DE Jonathon Cooper after officially clinching the AFC West last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/z0iixKfvgk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Broncos have clinched the division after the Chargers' loss to the Houston Texans this week. At 13-3 this season, Denver has been on top of the AFC's food chain. That being said, there are questions about this team's reliability in the postseason. Their offense, in particular, is being questioned due to their severe inconsistency from week to week.

Their defense has been clutch from week to week though. Cooper is part of a Broncos defense that's been arguably the best unit in football. Behind a lethal pass rush, an elite coverage group, and a defense led by mastermind Vance Joseph, Denver has been able to push through the offense's hiccups and lead them to victory.

The Broncos escaped Week 17 with a win over the Chiefs. Despite another struggle-filled game from the offense, the defense held on long enough for a game-winning drive led by Bo Nix. With that win and the Chargers' loss, they have officially won the AFC West. Now, Denver is looking to lock up the first seed in the AFC against the Los Angeles Chargers next week.