Matt Stafford and Jared Goff face their former teams as the Detroit Lions visit the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams can clinch a playoff spot with a victory, while the Lions are looking to get back into a playoff position. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Rams prediction and pick.

The Lions come into the game at 8-5 on the season, which places them in third in the NFC North. The Lions have been trading wins and losses in recent weeks. In their last eight games, the Lions are 4-4. In their last game, the Lions took the win. The Lions used a strong first half to build a 20-9 lead over the Dallas Cowboys. They would go on to defeat the Cowboys in the game 44-30.

Meanwhile, the Rams are 10-3 on the year, and in first place in the NFC West. They have also won seven of their last eight games. It was a surprising loss on the road to the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago, but last week, the Rams rebounded. Los Angeles had multiple big plays in the game with the Arizona Cardinals, including three touchdowns longer than 25 yards. With a win, the Rams will be playoff-bound, but a loss could not only knock them from the top spot in the NFC to a wild-card spot.

NFL betting odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Lions vs. Rams Odds

Lions: +5.5 (-108)

Rams: -5.5 (-112)

Over: 55.5 (-105)

Under: 55.5 (-115)

Lions vs. Rams Key Injuries

Lions- WR Kalif Raymond (Ankle- Questionable), LG Kayode Awosika (Foot- Questionable), S Kerby Joseph (Knee- Questionable), S Thomas Harper (Concussion- Questionable), S Brian Branch (Ankle- Out)

Rams- CB Darius Williams (lower leg- Questionable), WR Tutu Atwell (Hamstring, eligible to come off IR)

Lions vs Rams Betting Trends

– The Lions are 7-6 ATS this year. They are 3-3 ATS on the road this season.

– The Rams are 9-4 ATS this year. They are just 4-2 against the spread at home this season.

– The Lions are 1-3 against the spread when an underdog this year.

– The Rams are 9-3 ATS when a favorite this season.

– The over is 8-5 this year in Lions games, and has been the correct side in five of the last six games.

– The under is 7-6 this year in Rams games, although the over has hit in three of the last five Rams games.

Keys to Lions vs Rams

For the Lions to get the win, they need to establish the run game early. When the leading rusher on the Lions has 90 or more yards, the team is 6-0. When that does not happen, the team is just 2-5. The Lions are one of the best offensive teams in the NFL. They are first in points per game while sitting third in yards per game. They are also fifth in the passing game while sitting fifth in the league in rushing yards per game. The running game is led by Jahmyr Gibbs, who is setting himself up for a major payday. He has run for 1,062 yards this year while scoring 13 times on the season. Gibbs is not alone in the backfield. David Montgomery is also capable of having huge games. He has run for 603 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Rams have been great on defense this year. They are third in opponent points per game and 13th in opponent yards per game. The Rams are 11th in opponent rushing yards per game and first in the NFL in opponents' scoring on the ground this year. Byron Young has been a major part of the overall defense this year. He is tied for third on the team in tackles with 65, while having 11 sacks and ten tackles for a loss.

Meanwhile, the Rams need to attack the pass defense of the Lions. The Lions' pass defense has been a weak spot of the team this year. They are 18th in opponent points per game and 19th in opponent passing yards per game this year. Meanwhile, the Rams have been great in the passing attack. While the team is fourth in points per game and yards per game. Meanwhile, they are third in passing yards per game.

Matthew Stafford has led the offense this year for Los Angeles. He has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 3,354 yards and 35 touchdowns this year. His top target has been Puka Nacua. Nacua has brought in 1,186 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Devante Adams has brought in 718 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. The backfield combination of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum has done a great job of opening up the pass through a strong run. That will continue in this game, as Stafford attempts to hit downfield shots against the Lions.

Lions vs. Rams Prediction and Pick

The Lions need to keep winning to get back into a playoff position. They also have the rest advantage in this game. The Lions played last Thursday and had the mini-bye, while the Rams faced the Cardinals last Sunday. This is going to be a tight game between two of the best offensive units in the NFL. It is going to come down to red zone conversions and protecting the football. The Lions are the best in the NFL in protecting the ball, giving it up just .6 times per game. Meanwhile, the Rams are sixth in the NFL in giveaways.

The Rams are tied for third in red zone touchdown percentage this year, scoring touchdowns on 66.67 percent of their trips to the red zone. They are tied with the Lions. With two great offensive units, this is a game set up for fireworks. It is also going to stay close, so take the extra points with the Lions.

Final Lions vs. Rams Prediction and Pick: Lions +5.5 (-108) and Over 55.5 (-105)