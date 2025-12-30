Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee secured an NBA Draft gem in Kon Knueppel. However, Knueppel dealt with a twisted ankle three days ago.

Is there signs of improvement on Knueppel's side? Lee dropped an essential “improvement” update there with reporters Monday.

“Every day he sees a little bit of improvement,” Lee said to reporters.

The 41-year-old head coach adds how Knueppel earns “just a daily evaluation of where he is and where his symptoms are. I would say that today he made good progress, and we'll see how he shows up tomorrow.”

Sounds like Knueppel is on his way to earning hefty playing time with the Milwaukee Bucks on deck for Monday evening.

How Kon Knueppel has fared in first Hornets season

The sharpshooter immediately hit NBA history out the gate. Knueppel swished his 100th three-pointer of the season nearly one week ago.

HISTORY FOR KON 💦 The Hornets rookie buries his 100th three of the season in just his 29th career game, 12 games faster than anybody else in NBA history 👏 The previous record holder: Lauri Markkanen.pic.twitter.com/ddTzYFWxdY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2025

But he also hit marks that Stephen Curry and Jason Kidd last hit. Knueppel hit the following numbers against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 18: Scoring 28 points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing seven assists, snatching three steals and nailing six shots from behind the arc.

Knueppel is making his own case for early NBA Rookie of the Year honors. He arrived as the fourth overall pick and joined the league with another heralded rookie: His former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg. The Dallas Mavericks star is creating his own impact in garnering ROTY recognition.

Charlotte, though, is also below .500 after the first 30 games of the season as the Hornets sit at 11-20.