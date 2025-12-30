Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick took a playful shot at himself as his veteran superstar LeBron James approaches the age of 41.

James turns 41 years old on Dec. 30, standing out as one of best veteran stars in the league this season. Not only that, but he is also going through an NBA-record 23rd season, a testament to his unprecedented resume as one of the greatest players in league history.

Redick talked about the anticipation of James turning 41 during Monday's press conference, via reporter Dave McMenamin. The former player-turned head coach threw shade at himself when it comes to getting older.

“I have trouble getting out of bed in the morning and got to get an injection on my knee. My body is old and broken. It’s like that [maxim]: If you don’t use it, you lose it. And once I stopped using it, I lost it all,” Redick said.

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

The fact that LeBron James is still performing at a high level before turning 41 is a historic moment for the NBA, especially for JJ Redick and the Lakers.

James missed the first 14 games of the season as he was recovering from sciatica, a nerve injury. Since his return, he is averaging 20.5 points, 6.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game throughout 14 appearances. He is shooting 50.7% from the field, including 31.7% from beyond the arc, and 67.1% from the free-throw line.

Los Angeles boasts a 20-10 record on the season, sitting at fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Houston Rockets and one game above the Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the Denver Nuggets by 1.5 games and San Antonio Spurs by 2.5 games.

The Lakers will continue preparations for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET.