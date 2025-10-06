ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 9 continues with a fight between Lucas Caldas and Magomed Zaynukov in the lightweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Caldas-Zaynukov prediction and pick.

Lucas Caldas (6-1) bounced back from a disqualification loss to Patrick Gomes in March with a dominant first-round TKO over Jorge da Costa in May. Prior to that, he blitzed Marcos Bruno with a 39-second KO, displaying his signature aggressiveness and finishing instinct. Every win in Caldas' career has come via knockout, highlighting his dangerous striking ability as he comes into this matchup to secure his UFC contract on Week 9 of Contender Series.

Magomed Zaynukov (7-0) enters unbeaten, riding back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Shakhmar Sadygov and Wilian Poles in UAE Warriors action. Before that, he stopped Erzhan Manarbekov in the first round with powerful punches, showcasing his high-level striking pedigree and finishing rate as he comes into this matchup to secure his shot in the UFC's lightweight division on Week 9 of Contender Series.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Lucas Caldas-Magomed Zaynukov Odds

Lucas Caldas: +300

Magomed Zaynukov: -425

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Lucas Caldas will win

Last Fight: (W) Jorge Luiz – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (6 KO/TKO)

Lucas Caldas brings ferocious knockout power and relentless forward pressure that can overwhelm Magomed Zaynukov early. Caldas has finished every opponent he’s beaten by KO, often applying a suffocating pace with crisp combinations, hard leg kicks, and a damaging Muay Thai clinch. This offensive versatility makes him dangerous in both open space and close quarters.

Caldas’ aggression is paired with surprising composure for such a young prospect, allowing him to avoid wild swings and instead pick his shots with calculated intensity. While Zaynukov is an effective striker, his tendency to throw spinning attacks and wider punches leaves him vulnerable to sharp counters from Caldas, especially when pressured against the cage.

Furthermore, Caldas’ strong takedown defense and ability to escape submission attempts have been tested in previous bouts, ensuring he can keep the fight in his preferred range. Zaynukov’s occasional cardio lapses and reliance on flashy techniques could backfire under Caldas’ non-stop attack, as the Brazilian’s conditioning and relentless style only build as fights progress.

Provided Caldas continues to fight smart and stick to technical output over reckless brawling, he is poised to capitalize on Zaynukov’s defensive flaws. Expect Caldas to dictate the tempo, land clean power shots, and finish exchanges as he chases another highlight-reel knockout on Week 9 of the Contender Series.

Why Magomed Zaynukov will win

Last Fight: (W) Shakhmar Sadygov – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Article Continues Below

Magomed Zaynukov enters this matchup as an undefeated lightweight with a tactical, measured striking approach that could neutralize the aggression of Lucas Caldas. Zaynukov’s last couple of fights showed his ability to stay composed under fire, outworking aggressive opponents with slick counters, sharp jabs, and disciplined footwork.

Where Caldas seeks an early knockout, Zaynukov thrives in longer fights, gradually breaking down his opponents with steady pressure. The Russian fighter’s background in sambo and wrestling offers a pathway to drag Caldas into deep waters, relentlessly mixing takedowns and clinch control to sap his rival’s power and volume.

Zaynukov often baits his foes into overcommitting, capitalizing on defensive lapses with well-timed counter-rights and trip takedowns. Against Caldas, whose striking is explosive but sometimes predictable, Zaynukov’s ability to switch levels and stay elusive could disrupt the Brazilian’s rhythm, forcing him to fight at Zaynukov’s pace.

If Caldas fades or gets frustrated when his offense stalls, Zaynukov’s calculated ground control and late-round output set the stage for a dominant finish or decision win. Zaynukov’s undefeated streak, balanced strategy, and strong wrestling make him a serious threat to hand Caldas another setback at Week 9 of the Contender Series.

Final Lucas Caldas-Magomed Zaynukov Prediction & Pick

Lucas Caldas vs. Magomed Zaynukov promises a clash of styles: power versus precision. Caldas brings explosive knockout ability, having finished every win via KO, while Zaynukov enters undefeated with sharp counters and well-rounded wrestling to offset his rival’s aggression.

Caldas’ path to victory relies on overwhelming Zaynukov early, overwhelming him with a barrage of strikes and relentless pressure. His tendency to press forward and attack in combination has resulted in multiple first-round stoppages, making him a constant threat. However, his aggression can lead to defensive lapses, providing openings for calculated counter-punchers and wrestlers to capitalize.

Zaynukov’s measured approach makes him particularly suited to survive the opening storm and systematically pick apart Caldas as the bout progresses. By mixing counter jabs, level changes, and takedown threats, Zaynukov can frustrate Caldas, slow the tempo, and drag him into deeper waters. His undefeated streak, composure, and superior wrestling offer clear advantages if the fight extends past the first round, where Cardas has yet to prove his endurance and resilience.

Expect Caldas to start strong, but if he fails to score an early finish, Zaynukov’s technical skills, wrestling, and pacing will likely take over. Zaynukov wins by decision after weathering the early storm, using tactical adjustments and ground control to secure victory on Week 9 of Contender Series.

Final Lucas Caldas-Magomed Zaynukov Prediction & Pick: Magomed Zaynukov (-425)