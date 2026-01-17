ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues its international series from London, England at the 02 Arena as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for all the action. The Orlando Magic (23-18) will take on the Memphis Grizzlies (17-23) with Orlando winning the previous matchup from Berlin. Check our NBA London odds series for the Magic-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, losing their NBA Berlin appearance 118-111 to the Grizzlies. After alternating wins and losses over the course of 13 games, they've found some continuity with back-to-back wins and hope to sweep the Grizzlies during this international trip.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 11th in the Western Conference after dropping their last game to the Magic. They've gone a disappointing 3-7 over their last 10 games and continue to trend downwards after losing Ja Morant in their starting lineup. They'll host as the home team as betting favorites in London.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Magic vs. Grizzlies NBA London Odds

Orlando Magic: -4.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-112)

Under: 228.5 (-108)

Magic vs. Grizzlies Key Injuries

Orlando: Jett Howard (illness – Questionable) / Collin Castleton (thumb – OUT) / Jalen Suggs (knee – OUT)

Memphis: Ja Morant (calf – Probable) / Santi Aldama (calf – Questionable) / Brandon Clarke (calf – OUT) / Zach Edey (ankle – OUT) / Ty Jerome (calf – OUT) / Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe – OUT)

Magic vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

This will be a neutral site game played in London, England with the Memphis Grizzlies as the “home” team.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 12-4 as betting favorites. The Magic are 4-7 as underdogs.

The Grizzlies are 17-23 ATS overall. The Magic are 17-24 ATS overall.

The Magic are 6-14 ATS over their last 20 games.

The Grizzlies 2-7 ATS over their last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Grizzlies last six games.

Keys to Magic vs. Grizzlies Matchup

The Orlando Magic marched towards a win in Berlin behind a 26-point, 13-rebound game from Paolo Banchero supported by 18 points and nine rebounds from Franz Wagner. It also marked the return or Moritz Wagner who returned from injury, contributing with seven points and four rebounds in 14 minutes of action. The one-two punch of Banchero and Wagner was more than enough to lift their team against a Morant-less Grizzlies' squad, but with Morant likely to return in this one, they'll need to find further support from players like Santi Aldama and Cedric Coward.

Coward was actually a significant contributor in the Grizzlies' last game, posting 17 points and adding two blocks to his stat line. Ja Morant should add another scoring layer to this offense with 19.0 PPG. While it's on the low-end of what Morant is typically accustomed to, his involvement in such a close game on the betting lines should put them over the top, which may be the reason they're favored in this game following their recent loss.

Jaren Jackson Jr. should see another solid game inside from an offensive perspective, but he'll need to step up his defensive efforts as Banchero trived in the paint for the Magic. The Magic were also an impressive 91% from the free-throw line, so expect them to continue being aggressive and forcing the Grizzlies to collapse in the paint.

Ja Morant should be the x-factor for the Grizzlies in this game as the Magic have relatively struggled with their scoring outside of Banchero and Wagner. If Morant is able to score 20 or more points along with a solid game from Jaren Jackson Jr., it should be enough to keep this game close and put the Grizzlies in a position to win at home.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

This should be a much closer meeting between these two teams if Morant is able to make the start in London. With less defensive pressure focused on Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies should be more open with their mid-range and deep scoring. Jackson Jr. should be able to have the advantage in the paint as the Magic struggled with 17 fewer rebounds in their last matchup.

I expect things to be different this time around with Ja Morant on the floor. The Grizzlies should once again be the better rebounding team, but don't expect the Magic to be as hot from the field as they were in Berlin. Let's roll with the Memphis Grizzlies as both teams split their international series.

Final Magic-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies +4.5 (-110); OVER 228.5 (-112)