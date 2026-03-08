ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this upcoming cross-conference matchup to cap Sunday's slate. The Charlotte Hornets (32-32) visit the Phoenix Suns (36-27) as the two teams play for the first time this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Hornets-Suns prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently tenth in the Eastern Conference standings, most recently losing 128-120 to the Miami Heat. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak that saw a win over the Celtics, so they'll try to get their momentum back on track expected to win this road game.

The Phoenix Suns are seventh in the Western Conference after beating the New Orleans Pelican 118-116 their last time out. The Suns have split their last 10 games at 5-5, but own one of the best home records in the league as the betting underdogs in this spot.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Hornets vs. Suns Odds

Charlotte Hornets: -4.5 (-112)

Phoenix Suns: +4.5 (-108)

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

Hornets vs. Suns Key Injuries

Charlotte: Tidjane Salaun (calf – OUT)

Phoenix: Dillon Brooks (hand – OUT) / Jordan Goodwin (calf – OUT) / Mark Williams (foot – OUT)

Hornets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Phoenix Suns are 21-13 at home. The Charlotte Hornets are 18-15 on the road.

The Hornets are 16-4 when billed as betting favorites. The Suns are 13-19 as the underdogs.

The Suns are 37-26 ATS overall, 19-15 ATS at home. The Hornets are 41-23 ATS overall, 22-11 ATS on the road.

The Suns are 8-2 outright, 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games against the Hornets.

The Hornets are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Suns are 2-7 ATS over their last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Charlotte's last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Suns' last six games.

Keys to Hornets vs. Suns Matchup

The Charlotte Hornets come into Phoenix after slightly cooling off following their six-game winning streak. While five of those wins game against teams below .500 in terms of record (Washington, Chicago, Indiana, Portland, Dallas), their latest win came against the Boston Celtics in dominant 118-89 fashion. The Hornets have been able to catch serious heat at various points this season and this latest run proves they could be a sneaky team come time for the NBA Playoffs.

Still, the Phoenix Suns are 21-13 at home this season and are positive against the spread as well. However, they're just 2-6 ATS at home during their last 10 home games, so the loss of Dillon Brooks has certainly begun to wear thin on their defensive efforts. Jalen Green has been instrumental in stepping up following his own return from injury, averaging 14.1 PPG and offering solid scoring beyond the arc.

Devin Booker remains the lifeblood of this Suns' offense, but they're still awaiting the return of Mark Williams to the lineup as their main threat in the paint. Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen has both been solid in contributing as well, but this Suns team is clearly more effective when Brooks is out on the floor. The Hornets should be able to score in rather unencumbered fashion, LaMelo Ball leading the way, scoring 21 points and dishing five assists his last time out.

Kon Knueppel has also been a massive catalyst for the Hornets' success this season, already breaking three-point records and contending for Rookie of the Year honors. Brandon Miller has served as their leading scorer in four of their last six games, so expect the pair to continue their momentum against light defensive matchups in this one.

Hornets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

The Phoenix Suns have been the much more consistent side this season, especially at home, but the loss of Dillon Brooks is the missing piece that puts the Suns over many other teams. With him and Mark Williams sidelined, coupled with the current streak the Hornets are on, and finding a home win could be more difficult than expected for Phoenix.

While the Suns have been one of the league's better home teams, I expect the Hornets to continue their success on the road as they've been killing teams on the fast break and transition opportunities. While this may be a lofty spread to cover on the road coming off a loss, we'll side with the Charlotte Hornets to continue winning until they cool off.

Final Hornets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Charlottes Hornets -4.5 (-112); OVER 218.5 (-110)