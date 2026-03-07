ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NBA Saturday begins early as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming cross-conference showdown. The Orlando Magic (33-28) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-23) as the two squads meet for the first time this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Magic-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are seventh in the Eastern Conference following a 115-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks. After dropping back-to-back games, they bounced back with consecutive wins heading into this game as the moderate underdogs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently third in the Western standings after beating the Toronto Raptors 115-107 their last time out. It marked their fifth consecutive win and eight wins over their last nine games, looking to continue their momentum at home here.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Magic vs. Timberwolves Odds

Orlando Magic: +7.5 (-115)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7.5 (-105)

Over: 226.5 (-105)

Under: 226.5 (-115)

Magic vs. Timberwolves Key Injuries

Orlando: Jonathan Isaac (knee – Questionable) / Franz Wagner (high ankle – OUT)

Minnesota: Kyle Anderson (knee – Questionable)

Magic vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 22-11 at home. The Orlando Magic are 13-16 on the road.

The Timberwolves have gone 35-15 as betting favorites. The Magic are 7-13 as underdogs.

The Timberwolves are 27-36 ATS overall, 14-19 ATS at home. The Magic are 26-35 ATS overall, 12-17 ATS on the road.

Both teams are 5-5 outright, 5-5 ATS against one another in their last 10 games.

The Timberwolves are 8-2 outright in their last 10, the Magic are 6-4 ATS in their last 10.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Minnesota's last five games.

The Magic are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games.

Keys to Magic vs. Timberwolves Matchup

The Magic and Timberwolves meet for the first time this season with Minnesota riding all the momentum heading into this one. It comes as no surprise to see them betting favorites as they've gone 15-4 outright when favored against Eastern Conference opponents. They've beaten their last four consecutive opponents by seven or more points, so this spread is right around where it should be with the Magic coming into town.

Orlando will continue to be without Franz Wagner, but Desmond Bane has done a tremendous job stepping up in Wagner's absence with 20.2 PPG in the third-highest scoring season of his career thus far. Paolo Banchero continues to serve as their leading scorer and rebounder, but he may be limited by the rebounding efforts of the Timberwolves who average 44.7 RPG to Orlando's 43.3 RPG.

The key for Minnesota has been the dominant rebounding performances out of Rudy Gobert who's now notched 12 or more rebounds in each of his last six games. The Timberwolves have been bullying teams on the glass with the help of Julius Randle and Naz Reid, so expect them to be a handful in the paint against a relatively undersized Magic interior.

The biggest advantage the Magic have is their ability to take care of the basketball and find the best possible shot. They're averaging the eighth-fewest turnovers per game (13.2) in the league and for a defense in Minnesota that thrives off blocked shots and takeaways, possessing the basketball will be key for Orlando. Paolo Banchero should be able to lead them with his efficient scoring, but the rest of the bench and starters will have to do their part in limiting turnovers.

Magic vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Both teams are heading into this game determined for a win and given the last 10 games between the two sides, we should be in for a close games. The Orlando Magic are playing well, but they're searching for a bit more continuity as they've recently dropped some winnable games. The Timberwolves are the much hotter team at the moment and carry a winning streak heading into a home game.

The Timberwolves should be able to win this game from the inside-out behind the efforts of Gobert, Reid, and Randle. Gobert has been particularly dominant during this winning streak along with Naz Reid making serious three-and-d contributions. Coupled with the scoring of Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will be a tough team to upset at home.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Minnesota Timberwolves to cover the spread despite their struggles to do so consistently this season. Their advantage in the paint should be the difference as we could have a defensive battle on our hands.

Final Magic-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -7.5 (-105); UNDER 226.5 (-115)