USA vs. Brazil prediction, odds, pick for 2026 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is back, and there will be a major showdown on Friday. There has been plenty of speculation about the WBC as it crept closer. It is now time to continue our World Baseball Classic odds series with a USA-Brazil prediction and pick.

The Americans got incredibly close in 2023. After starting in Pool C, they dispatched Great Britain 6-2, lost 11-5 to Mexico, 11-5, beat Canada 11-1, and defeated Colombia 3-2. In the Quarterfinal, they defeated Venezuela 9-7, then beat Cuba 14-2 in the Semifinal. Finally, they fell to Japan 3-2 in the Championship, with Shohei Ohtani striking out Mike Trout to win it for Japan.

Brazil did not play in the 2023 WBC after failing to win their qualifiers, going 2-2. They were able to make it this season after defeating Germany. Both teams will look to make an impact in the 2026 WBC. The Americans look like strong contenders, while the Brazilians are new to the tournament. World Baseball Classic Odds provided by DraftKings. USA vs. Brazil Odds USA: -9.5 (-600) Brazil: +9.5 (+375) Over 14.5: +100 Under 14.5: -122

USA vs. Brazil Key Injuries

USA- Joe Ryan will not pitch in the WBC as he is dealing with back inflammation. He could be available later if the Americans make a deep run. Nolan McLean is dealing with vertigo-like symptoms, but will likely play.

Brazil- The Brazilians don't have any major health concerns.

Keys to USA vs. Brazil Matchup

For the Americans, it's all about dominating on the mound. Tarik Skubal is the best pitcher in baseball and the top pitcher for Team USA. In addition to him, the Americans will have Paul Skenes, Logan Webb, and Clayton Kershaw. Their bullpen depth is also incredible, with arms like Brad Keller, Garrett Whitlock, and Gabe Speier protecting the back end. Webb will be the starter for this game.

Their pitching is elite, but their hitting also has plenty of power. Aaron Judge is the star hitter for Team USA and will be the one many will watch. Likewise, Alex Bregman, Kyle Schwarber, and Corbin Carroll will all be ready to smash the baseball. The Americans also have some speed, with Byron Buxton and Brice Turang running all over the basepaths.

The Americans also have the experience of nearly winning a championship. If it were not for Ohtani, they might have stolen the title from Japan the last time out.

Brazil does not have the major star power that the Americans have. But they do have a good mix of MLB players, along with NPB and minor-league players. They will need to pitch to contact and not give the Americans free bases. Also, the starting pitchers need to last long enough to preserve the bullpen.

The best course of action for Brazil is small ball. They simply don't have the firepower and must do the simple things, like bunt, steal bases, and do hit and run. They also must be disciplined on the field and avoid costly errors. This will help them limit the damage that the USA can do.

More than ever, Brazil will need clutch hitting. Whenever they get runners on the basepaths, they must capitalize on the chances and drive them home. Leaving runners on base will come back to haunt them, and Brazil cannot afford to do that if they want to win.

USA vs. Brazil Prediction and Pick

Team USA is the heavy favorite in this game for a reason. They have all the firepower and all the stars. Significantly, leveraging the best players in the world will give them a major advantage. Webb will be ready to take the mound and represent the Americans. They will be ready to start the WBC in a big way. Look for Team USA to dominate and cover the spread to begin the tournament.

Final USA vs. Brazil Prediction and Pick: USA -9.5 (-125), Over 14.5 (+100)