The Green Bay Packers are making a commitment to help protect quarterback Jordan Love in 2026. Green Bay is working to keep their offensive line together. The Packers agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday with offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, per ESPN.

The deal is worth up to $3.75 million for the year, a source told the network. Kinnard was about to become a restricted free agent. He had arrived during the 2025 season to Green Bay, following a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers made the NFL Playoffs in 2025, with Love at quarterback. Green Bay finished the regular season with a 9-7-1 record. That was good enough for second in the very competitive NFC North.

The Packers then lost in the playoffs to the Chicago Bears, who won that division in the regular season.

Packers look to improve for 2026

Green Bay has made it a priority this offseason to strengthen the offensive line. Love has sustained injuries in his career, and the team is hoping to give him plenty of protection.

“The Packers still could be in the market to add tackle depth, especially in the draft. They are expected to start (Jordan) Morgan and (Zach) Tom as their bookend tackles in 2026 with Anthony Belton penciled in at right guard, but Belton is also capable of sliding out to tackle if necessary,” USA Today reported.

Kinnard has plenty of experience. He has already played for three NFL franchises in less than five years. He started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. During the 2025 season, Kinnard started four games for Green Bay.

Time will tell if this upcoming Green Bay squad is able to get the team back to a Super Bowl. It's been nearly two decades since the Packers made the NFL's championship game. Aaron Rodgers was the quarterback for the team then.