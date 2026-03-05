ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 reaches a fever pitch from T-Mobile Arena as fans will be treated to a high-level fight in the Bantamweight (135) Division. No. 13-ranked Rob Font of the New England Cartel takes on Mexico's favorite rising prospect Raul Rosas Jr. Check our UFC odds series for the Font-Rosas Jr. prediction and pick.

Rob Font (22-9) has gone 12-8 throughout his UFC career dating back to 2014. After back-to-back wins over Kyler Phillips and Jean Matsumoto, Font dropped his last bout to another hyped prospect in David Martinez. He'll look for redemption as the slight underdog, standing 5-foot-8 with a 71.5-inch reach.

Raul Rosas Jr. (11-1) has gone 5-1 since making his debut in 2022, most recently beating Vince Morales via unanimous decision to notch his fourth-straight win. Originally pulling out of this fight in September 2025 due to injury, Rosas Jr. returns eager to extend his winning streak. He stands 5-foot-9 with a 67-inch reach.

UFC 326 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 326 Odds: Rob Font-Raul Rosas Jr. Odds

Rob Font: +185

Raul Rosas Jr.: -225

Over 2.5 rounds: -270

Under 2.5 rounds: +200



Why Rob Font Will Win

Last Fight: (L) David Martinez – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Although looking his usual self on the feet and rejecting all of his opponent's takedown attempts, Rob Font came up just short in his last fight against David Martinez. Martinez just managed a recent unanimous decision over Chito Vera at last week's card, so the loss isn't anything to scoff at given Martinez' quick rise through the rankings. Font will face a similar challenge in Raul Rosas Jr. as he'll be tasked with derailing another prospect with a ton of momentum behind him.

Fans have seen flashes of greatness from Rob Font in the striking, but there's no question that he's struggled against some of the better fighters in the top-10 and consistency has been an issue in the past. While he's 2-1 over his last three fights, he went 1-4 in the five prior bouts. The advantage comes from having faced some of the best fighters in the weight class, so Font will bring that experience into this fight against Rosas.

Font is impeccable with the timing of his boxing and if he's able to dial-in a comfortable striking distance, we'll quickly see the discrepancy between these two fighters on the feet. Font's career takedown defense could use some work at 43% given he'll likely have to wrestle against Rosas, but expect Font to be the more fluid striker and leading the exchanges on the feet.

Why Raul Rosas Jr. Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Vince Morales – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

Raul Rosas Jr. turned in another solid performance against Vince Morales during his last outing, slightly out-paced in the striking numbers but dominating on the ground per usual. The grappling is clearly where Rosas Jr. makes his money and it was a smart move leaning on his greatest strengths against a seasoned veteran like Morales. He'll fight another savvy veteran in Rob Font during this fight, but we're seeing Rosas Jr. greatly mature in his style and game plan each time out.

While he's still rather unpolished with his striking, Rosas Jr. has supreme confidence in his ability to take a punch and the durability of his chin. This allows him the confidence to pressure forward on opponents without much regard, eventually closing the distance and shooting for a takedown. He's averaging 4 landed takedowns per fight and given Font's favoritism towards the striking, we can certainly expect Rosas to take this fight where he can expose his opponent.

There's no doubt that Rosas Jr. has had trouble finishing tough opponents and as his competition level continues to rise, he'll have to evolve that part of his game to avoid any close decisions. It's worth noting that Rob Font has only been submitted once throughout his entire career, so Rosas Jr. will have to be near-perfect if he wants to find a finish on the ground.

Final Rob Font-Raul Rosas Jr. Prediction & Pick

This fight is extremely close and really boils down to whichever fighter shows up and has a better day on Saturday. We've seen Rob Font test some of the best bantamweights in the world with his striking, but we've also seen him look a step slow against rising prospects. Raul Rosas Jr. has been on a meteoric rise as the prospect himself, but we're still waiting for him to notch a signature finish over a ranked opponent like Font.

Ultimately, I think we see a massive leap from Rosas Jr. and his striking during this fight, but expect him to lean greatly on his wrestling as the best part of his game. Font will have a chance to win this fight if he can effectively stop the takedowns, but we'll side with the betting favorite to win this fight as we should expect a decision.

Final Rob Font-Raul Rosas Jr. Prediction & Pick: Raul Rosas Jr. (-225); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-270)