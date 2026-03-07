ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NBA Saturday continues as we're set for another betting prediction and pick for this Eastern Conference rivalry. The Philadelphia 76ers (34-28) visit the Atlanta Hawks (32-31) as the Hawks look to sweep the season series. Check our NBA odds series for the 76ers-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are sixth in the Eastern Conference following 106-102 win over the Utah Jazz. After losing four-straight games, they've responded with four wins over their last six games and will be determined to notch their first win over the Hawks in four games.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently tenth in the Eastern standings after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 131-113 as the underdogs in their last game. They've caught a hot streak with five-straight wins and six wins over their last seven, hoping to continue their success at home.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

76ers vs. Hawks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +5.5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-108)

Under: 234.5 (-112)

76ers vs. Hawks Key Injuries

Philadelphia: VJ Edgecombe (back – OUT) / Johni Broome (knee – OUT) / Joel Embiid (oblique – OUT) / Paul George (suspension – OUT)

Atlanta: Jonathan Kuminga (knee – Questionable)

76ers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Atlanta Hawks are 14-16 at home. The Philadelphia 76ers are 17-12 on the road.

The Hawks have gone 16-12 as betting favorites. The 76ers are 9-19 as underdogs.

The Hawks are 32-31 ATS overall, 13-17 ATS at home. The 76ers are 33-29 ATS overall, 19-10 ATS on the road.

The Hawks are 8-2 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the 76ers.

The 76ers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Hawks are 5-0 ATS in their last five games.

The 76ers have lost eight-straight games to the Hawks.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Atlanta's last eight games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to 76ers vs. Hawks Matchup

Despite where these two teams may sit in the Eastern Conference standings, the Atlanta Hawks have seriously had the 76ers' number all season. They own three wins in three games, the most recent a 117-107 win at Philadelphia. Given this current hot streak they're riding, it's not likely that the 76ers will be able to turn things around and come away from this season series with a win. With Joel Embiid out and VJ Edgecombe potentially missing this game too, their road to an upset gets all the more difficult.

The Hawks, on the other hand, have been one of the hottest teams in the East thanks to their multifaceted scoring attack from Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson. Johnson recently made history as the fifth NBA player to ever average 23-10-8, the youngest to do so since Oscar Robertson. Johnson's scoring pace and spacing allows him to find open teammates while Daniels plays a similar game from the guard spot.

The Hawks are averaging 118.4 PPG over their last five during this winning streak, higher than the 115.8 PPG pace the 76ers have set on the season. Tyrese Maxey is averaging a whopping 36 PPG in two games against the Hawks this season, so expect him to be all the more aggressive in driving to the lane and forcing the Hawks into foul trouble.

Dominick Barlow has been a solid revelation in the 76ers' games without Embiid, so his activity will be crucial in stopping the Hawks in and around the paint. He's also shown flashes of versatile and clutch scoring, so expect Maxey to rely on his athletic forward during pick-and-roll situations and on the fast break. No matter how well the Hawks are currently playing on the offensive side, they're defense has admittedly been questionable for the majority of the season.

76ers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

The 76ers come into this game looking for their third-straight win, but the odds are certainly against them with an 0-3 record against this Hawks' team. They're catching Atlanta at the wrong time as the Hawks have their own winning streak mounting. While Tyrese Maxey should be in line for another big scoring performance, it's been tough for Philadelphia to keep up with Atlanta on the fast break and transition.

Continuing their hot shooting on the road, I expect the Hawks to ride a ton of momentum by making shots early in this game. Without Joel Embiid in for the 76ers, the Hawks should have an edge rebounding the ball and capitalizing on second-chance opportunities.

For our final prediction, we're going to take a chance with the Hawks to cover this wide spread given their recent success over the 76ers. Despite records or standing, the Hawks have figured the perfect formula to beat this Philadelphia team and they should cover the spread once again.

Final 76ers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -5.5 (-110); UNDER 234.5 (-112)