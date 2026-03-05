ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 326: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 continues on the main card with a fight between Michael Johnson and Drew Dober in the lightweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Johnson-Dober prediction and pick.

Michael Johnson (24-19) brings a veteran presence into the Octagon, riding a stellar three-fight win streak. Following a massive knockout of Ottman Azaitar, “The Menace” most recently outclassed prospect Daniel Zellhuber via decision. He looks incredibly sharp as he comes into his fight this weekend against Drew Dober.

Drew Dober (28-15) enters the Octagon recently snapping a tough three-fight losing streak by securing a gritty third-round TKO over Kyle Prepolec, bouncing back from a quick loss to Manuel Torres. He aims for momentum as he comes into his fight this weekend against Michael Johnson.

UFC 326 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 326 Odds: Michael Johnson-Drew Dober Odds

Michael Johnson: -120

Drew Dober: +100

Over 1.5 rounds: -180

Under 1.5 rounds: +140



Why Michael Johnson Will Win

Michael Johnson has a distinct stylistic advantage heading into his lightweight clash with Drew Dober this Saturday at UFC 326. While Dober relies heavily on forward pressure and sweeping hooks, Johnson possesses some of the fastest hands the division has ever seen.

This blinding hand speed will allow Johnson to consistently beat Dober to the punch during striking exchanges. When Dober loads up his power shots, he often leaves his chin exposed in the pocket. Johnson can easily capitalize on those defensive lapses by planting his feet and firing crisp straight combinations right down the pipe. Furthermore, Johnson has incredible lateral movement that will keep him off the fence where Dober likes to do his best work.

By utilizing excellent footwork, Johnson can manage the distance and frustrate his aggressive opponent from the outside. Dober historically struggles against counter strikers who refuse to engage in wild brawls. If Johnson stays disciplined and circles away from the power side, he will comfortably pick Dober apart over three rounds. This calculated approach guarantees a masterclass performance and a clear victory for Johnson on the scorecards.

The key to this entire matchup rests on composure and Octagon control. As long as Johnson dictates the pace, he leaves Las Vegas with his hand raised.

Why Drew Dober Will Win

Drew Dober will secure the victory against Michael Johnson this Saturday at UFC 326 by utilizing his relentless forward pressure. Dober excels at forcing his opponents into chaotic exchanges where his brutal power truly shines.

While Johnson boasts incredible hand speed early in fights, he historically struggles when backed up against the cage. Dober will systematically cut off the Octagon and force Johnson into uncomfortable defensive positions. The key weapon in this matchup is the devastating left hand that Dober throws with heavy intent. Once he closes the distance, he will unleash looping hooks that test his opponent's chin.

Another major factor is the ability to maintain a grueling pace over three rounds. Johnson often slows down significantly after the first five minutes of high output. Dober thrives in the later stages of fights because his gas tank allows him to keep marching forward. As the bout progresses, the sheer striking volume and physical damage will simply overwhelm Johnson.

Expect Dober to absorb the early speedy strikes before turning the contest into a gritty brawl. This exhausting approach ensures he gets his hand raised in front of the fans on Saturday night.

Final Michael Johnson-Drew Dober Prediction & Pick

Michael Johnson and Drew Dober clash this Saturday in a lightweight bout that promises fireworks. This classic matchup pits blistering hand speed against raw power and relentless forward pressure.

Johnson looks phenomenal early in fights, but his durability issues often surface as the minutes pass. Dober thrives in chaotic exchanges and possesses an iron chin that absorbs strikes easily. Expect Johnson to dictate the opening pace with sharp jabs and lateral movement. However, the immense pressure from his opponent will eventually back him against the cage.

Once the distance closes, Dober will unleash heavy hooks to the body and head. The sheer volume and power will slowly drain the energy from his opponent. The physical toll of defending massive strikes will become too much to overcome. A heavy left hand will eventually find its mark and drop Johnson to the canvas.

The referee will step in and stop the contest before the final bell sounds. Dober will walk away with a devastating knockout victory.

Final Michael Johnson-Drew Dober Prediction & Pick: Drew Dober (+100), Over 1.5 Rounds (-180)