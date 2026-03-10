The defensive landscape of the NFL is undergoing a major change, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Lavonte David is clearly frustrated. Speaking with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, David criticized the “No Fun League” for too many rule changes that penalize aggressive defense.

The veteran linebacker said he hopes the league will allow replays for unnecessary roughness penalties, noting that many game-changing flags are called for clean, hard hits instead of malicious intent.

For David, these constant stops take away the passion from the game and make the job of a defensive player harder. Amid his frustrations with the league's direction, the future of the franchise legend in Tampa Bay appears to be down to two options.

According to Rick Stroud on X, David’s agent, Ron Butler, told WDAE that the linebacker will either return to the Buccaneers in 2026 or retire.

“Those are the two options,” Butler said, ending rumors of him playing for another team.

The decision is expected soon, after David had arthroscopic knee surgery to fix an issue that needed weekly draining last season.

For the Buccaneers, keeping David is a top priority to keep their defense strong.

While waiting for David's final decision, the team has been busy signing other key offensive players.

After Mike Evans left for the San Francisco 49ers, the Buccaneers re-signed tight end Cade Otton.

According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Otton has re-signed on a three-year, $30 million contract with $20 million fully guaranteed.

By locking up the 26-year-old tight end, Tampa Bay ensures that its offense retains a reliable target as they navigate a period of significant roster transition.