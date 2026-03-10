ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with continued coverage of the NBA as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming Western Conference tilt. The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-24) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (39-25) in their third and final meeting, Los Angeles leading the series 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Timberwolves-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are third in the Western standings, losing to the Orlando Magic 119-92 their last time out. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak, but they come into this road game the short betting underdogs hoping to get back on track with a win.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently fifth in the Western Conference following their most recent 110-97 win over the New York Knicks. They're winners of five games over their last six outings, hoping to remain perfect and complete the season sweep over Minnesota.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -2.5 (-118)



Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-102)

Over: 233.5 (-115)

Under: 233.5 (-105)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Key Injuries

Minnesota: Kyle Anderson (knee – Questionable)

Los Angeles: LeBron James (hip – Questionable)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers are 20-12 at home. The Minnesota Timberwolves are 18-12 on the road.

The Timberwolves have gone 35-16 when listed as favorites. The Lakers are 9-16 as the underdogs.

The Lakers are 35-29 ATS overall, 18-14 ATS at home. The Timberwolves are 27-37 ATS overall, 13-17 ATS on the road.

The Timberwolves are 6-4 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Lakers.

The Timberwolves are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

The Lakers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in Minnesota's last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in for of the Lakers' last five games.

Keys to Timberwolves vs. Lakers Matchup

The Lakers are 2-0 against the Timberwolves this season, winning the first matchup by 18 points but escaping the most recent meeting with a 116-115 win at Minnesota. Austin Reaves was the star in that game, notching a team-high 28 points and hitting the buzzer-beater to lift the Lakers for the win. They overcame 33 points from Julius Randle in a game without Anthony Edwards on the floor, so expect more production from Reaves as he settles in at home here. However, it's worth noting their last meeting was in October 2025 and both teams have made serious adjustments since then.

The Timberwolves saw an off shooting night in their last outing against Orlando, going 22% from three while snapping their five-game winning streak. They greatly rely on their three-point shooting and actually rank fifth in the NBA in 3P% at 36.4%. Over the last few games, we've seen a concerted effort from Minnesota to rebound second-chance buckets and capitalize on the open three, so they could build another lead early in this matchup if they're able to shake their woes from the last outing.

The Lakers could be without LeBron James during this game as he missed their last outing against the Knicks thanks to the same hip contusion. The Lakers have still been able to make due in situations without him this season, posting an impressive 13-7 record in games without James on the floor. Luka Doncic has been making most of his money this season in the first quarter, pushing the Lakers to an early lead especially at home. With the reinforcements of Reaves' scoring, the Lakers should have some value behind them as the home betting underdogs.

This series will also look much different now that Anthony Edwards is available, so expect a much different game flow out of the Timberwolves as he disrupts the Lakers' pace with his scoring. While he isn't shooting as many threes as he did during his NBA-leading effort last season, he's the most accurate from deep (40.9%) that he's been throughout his entire career, so expect him to be a factor from deep late in the game.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Timberwolves should be motivated to earn their first win against the Lakers and this game will look much different than their last meeting earlier in the season. The Lakers handled business against the Knicks in their last game without LeBron James as Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic combined for 60 points in an efficient night from both of them. If they can continue that momentum here at home, they could be live underdogs as the Timberwolves come in off a bad shooting night against Orlando.

The Timberwolves, however, have been able to rebound from losses well with a 20-11 record following a defeat. They haven't been nearly as good in covering the spread on the road despite their recent success and formidable outright record.

We'll still roll with the Minnesota Timberwolves to cover during this game as they should be able to contain the scoring from Reaves or Doncic. If they can limit the rest of the Lakers' lineup, especially with LeBron out, they should be able to manage this road win.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -2.5 (-118); OVER 233.5 (-115)