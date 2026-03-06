ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Friday's NBA slate, heading to the Western Conference for this next showdown. The Los Angeles Clippers (30-31) will take on the San Antonio Spurs (45-17) as the two sides open their three-game season series against one another. Check our NBA odds series for the Clippers-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers are ninth in the Western standings following a 130-107 win over the Indiana Pacers. They've notched three-straight wins after sliding for three-straight games, so their climb towards .500 continues as the betting underdogs on the road.

The San Antonio Spurs are second in the West, just three games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder following their latest 121-106 win over the Detroit Pistons. After their winning streak was snapped at 11 games, they've bounced back with two-straight wins and looking to continue streaking at home.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Clippers vs. Spurs Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +6.5 (-105)

San Antonio Spurs: -6.5 (-115)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

Clippers vs. Spurs Key Injuries

Los Angeles: Bradley Beal (hip – OUT) / John Collins (neck – OUT) / Darius Garland (toe – OUT) / Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot – OUT)

San Antonio: Julian Champagnie (knee – Questionable) / Harrison Barnes (ankle – OUT) / Mason Plumlee (reconditioning – OUT)

Clippers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The San Antonio Spurs are 22-6 at home this season. The Los Angeles Clippers are 14-18 on the road.

The Spurs have gone 34-11 as betting favorites. The Clippers are 11-19 as underdogs.

The Spurs are 36-27 ATS overall, 17-11 ATS at home. The Clippers are 33-28 ATS overall, 18-14 ATS on the road.

The Clippers are 9-1 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Spurs.

The Clippers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Spurs are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of the Clippers' last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the Spurs' last six games.

Keys to Clippers vs. Spurs Matchup

Heading into this first meeting between these two western opponents, the San Antonio Spurs have been arguably the hottest team in the NBA. Notching 11-straight wins through the All-Star break and beyond, Victor Wembanyama is proving to be one of the most impactful players in the game today. They've beaten the East's leading Detroit Pistons twice over their last six games and decisively took their season series 4-1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. At this pace, the Spurs will be the favorite to hoist the Larry O'Brien by the start of the playoffs.

The Clippers have turned things around in their own right, fighting to get back to .500 following a 6-21 start to their season. They've gone 19-10 since January 1, one of the better records in the West during that time frame. Kawhi Leonard has taken full reigns of becoming the main scoring catalyst in this offense as we're beginning to see flashes of when he carried the Spurs the Raptors in previous years.

The Clippers saw the return to Darius Garland to the lineup as his 17.5 PPG this season prior to injury immediately adds depth to Leonard's mid-range and paint scoring. He's still limited to around 24 minutes in his first two games with the Clippers, so expect his role to slowly expand as Los Angeles makes their push for the playoffs.

Still, it likely won't be enough to stop the defensive presence of Wembanyama in the paint. Spurs' Stephon Castle is also worthy of All-NBA defensive honors this season, so we should see him guarding Garland tight and making things difficult for Kawhi Leonard as well. Expect De'Aaron Fox to be active in the passing lanes, per usual, as the Spurs should be in the driver's seat for most of this game.

Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

While the Los Angeles Clippers are making a valiant run towards a .500 record, they're getting a Spurs' team that's won 16 of their last 20 games, winning six-consecutively at home. The Clippers will definitely see more success now that Garland is making his debut as the No. 2 option behind Kawhi Leonard, but the perimeter defense and limited minutes of Garland should effect his impact throughout this game.

For our final pick, there's no reason to bet against the San Antonio Spurs at this point as we'll keep riding them to continue winning and covering the spread. Their late-game defense has been one of their biggest strengths and they should notch a convincing win at home here.

Final Clippers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -6.5 (-115); OVER 222.5 (-110)