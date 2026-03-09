ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back for another action-packed week as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming cross-conference tilt. The New York Knicks (41-24) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (31-32) as New York leads the series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Knicks-Clippers prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference following a 110-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. They've managed a positive 6-4 over their last 10 games and can sweep the Clippers in two meetings, coming in the near-even favorites to win on the road.

The Los Angeles Clippers are ninth in the Western Conference after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-120. After three-straight losses, they've won four of their last five games and are finally seeing a healthy lineup as they continue their climb to .500.

Knicks vs. Clippers Odds

New York Knicks: -1.5 (-118)

Los Angeles Clippers: +1.5 (-102)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

Knicks vs. Clippers Key Injuries

Los Angeles: Bradley Beal (hip – OUT) / John Collins (neck – OUT) / Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot – OUT)

Knicks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Clippers are 16-13 at home. The New York Knicks are 18-15 on the road.

The Knicks have gone 37-16 as betting favorites. The Clippers are 11-20 as the underdogs.

The Clippers are 34-29 ATS overall, 15-14 ATS at home. The Knicks are 36-30 ATS overall, 14-19 ATS on the road.

Both teams are 5-5 outright, 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against one another.

The Clippers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Knicks are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Clippers' last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Knicks' last five games.

The Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games.

Keys to Knicks vs. Clippers Matchup

The Knicks took the first meeting between the two sides 123-111 at Madison Square Garden, fueled by a game-high 26 points from Jalen Brunson. While that game was only two months ago, both Ivica Zubac and James Harden were active on the Clippers' roster, actually leading the rebounding and assist totals for their team during the January 7th meeting. This time around, the Knicks will see familiar faces from the Eastern Conference as Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin are finally sharing the floor as new additions to Los Angeles.

This was evident during their last win over the Memphis Grizzlies as Garland scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. Kawhi Leonard was good for a steady 28 points while Mathurin added 21 points of his own. Derrick Jones Jr. had 16 and has been a spark plug for them all season, so expect him to have some attempts around the rim as they try to force the Knicks' bigs into foul trouble.

The Knicks have been remaining consistent in their own right and continue to hold pace in the Eastern standings. While they notched a resounding 142-103 win at Denver, they floundered in their last game against the Lakers losing by double-digits. Karl-Anthony Towns (25 pts) and Jalen Brunson (24 pts) did all they could to help their team over the hump, but the rest of their starting unit saw an off-night from the floor. Mikal Bridges went 0-6 from the field with no points in 27 minutes of action and the rest of the Knicks' starters accounted for 21 points.

Against a Clippers team that's playing with a ton of confidence, the Knicks will have to focus on team basketball and getting their stars involved early to build a rhythm. They've been a top-10 offensive team (116.9 PPG) all season, so it's only a matter of time before they find their groove again, but the focus will be limited the bad games and try to build from their losses.

Knicks vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Knicks have been somewhat inconsistent over their last five games and while their last performance against the Lakers could have just been a bad shooting night, they face similar circumstances on the road against a hot Clippers team that is determined to make it back to .500.

On the defensive end of the floor, it'll be interesting to see which Knicks' defender steps up with the assignment of containning Kawhi Leonard. Mikal Bridges has a chance to redeem himself by offering his elite defense to help slow Leonard, so expect much more hustle out of the Knicks' defense following their last blowout.

Still, I think the Clippers may have found some chemistry with Darius Garland playing his first few games in the LA uniform, so I expect them to continue building upon their recent momentum. The Knicks are the better team on paper, but we'll roll with the home team playing with much more energy.

Final Knicks-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +1.5 (-102); UNDER 220.5 (-110)