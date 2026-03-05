ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 326: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 continues on the main card with the main event between Max Holloway and David Martinez in the lightweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Holloway-Oliveira prediction and pick.

Max Holloway (27-8) recently bounced back by securing an impressive five-round decision victory over Dustin Poirier, following a tough knockout loss to Ilia Topuria. He seeks major momentum as he comes into his fight this weekend against Charles Oliveira in a rematch to retain his BMF title.

Charles Oliveira (36-11) bounced back from a tough first-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria by securing a slick face-crank finish over Mateusz Gamrot. He looks extremely dangerous as he looks to claim the BMF title this weekend against Max Holloway.

UFC 326 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 326 Odds: Max Holloway-Charles Oliveira 2 Odds

Max Holloway: -230

Charles Oliveira: +175

Over 2.5 rounds: -175

Under 2.5 rounds: +135



Why Max Holloway Will Win

Max Holloway possesses the perfect skill set to defeat Charles Oliveira this Saturday at UFC 326. His incredible volume, striking, and elite takedown defense will completely neutralize his opponent's dangerous submission game.

By keeping the fight standing, Holloway can utilize his superior boxing to pick Oliveira apart from the outside. Oliveira often marches forward with his chin exposed, making him highly susceptible to crisp combinations. Whenever his opponent tries to close the distance, Holloway will simply pivot out of danger and land sharp counters. This precise footwork ensures the fight stays in the center of the Octagon.

As the rounds progress, the sheer number of strikes absorbed will inevitably drain the energy from Oliveira. Holloway has historically gotten stronger and increased his output during the championship rounds. Oliveira has shown a tendency to fade when he cannot secure early takedowns or land devastating power shots. Once he realizes the grappling exchanges are futile, his defensive striking will deteriorate rapidly.

In the later stages of the bout, a relentless barrage of punches will overwhelm a visibly exhausted Oliveira. The referee will be forced to intervene, granting Holloway a spectacular late stoppage victory.

Why Charles Oliveira Will Win

Charles Oliveira will defeat Max Holloway this Saturday at UFC 326 by utilizing his devastating grappling and varied striking arsenal. While Holloway relies on high volume, Oliveira possesses the raw power necessary to change the fight with a single strike.

The Brazilian will likely begin by attacking the lead leg of his opponent to hinder his lateral movement. By compromising the base of the Hawaiian, Oliveira can prevent him from circling away and dictate the range. Once the footwork slows down, Oliveira can aggressively close the distance and initiate the clinch. Inside the pocket, lethal elbows and knees will force Holloway to defend his head rather than throw combinations.

This close proximity creates the perfect opportunity to secure a body lock and drag the fight to the canvas. On the mat, the grappling disparity between the two fighters becomes overwhelmingly clear. Oliveira will seamlessly transition between dominant positions while threatening with a constant barrage of submission attempts. The relentless pressure on the ground will eventually force Holloway into making a critical defensive mistake.

Final Max Holloway-Charles Oliveira 2 Prediction & Pick

The highly anticipated rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira promises to be an absolute thriller at UFC 326. These two legendary martial artists bring vastly improved skill sets into the Octagon compared to their first meeting over a decade ago.

Holloway has proven time and again that his volume striking and phenomenal defensive grappling are extremely difficult to overcome. Oliveira possesses the most dangerous submission game in the sport alongside incredible power in his hands. The Hawaiian must utilize his exceptional footwork to keep the fight standing and avoid the lethal clinch of his opponent. If the Brazilian successfully closes the distance and secures early takedowns, he will severely drain the cardio of the volume striker.

However, the elite takedown defense and striking precision of Holloway will ultimately keep this contest right in the center of the cage. As the fight extends into the later rounds, the relentless barrage of punches will slowly overwhelm the former champion. Oliveira has shown extraordinary resilience throughout his career, but the sheer output will eventually become too much to handle. the prediction is Holloway will secure a late stoppage victory by overwhelming Oliveira down the stretch to retain his BMF title.

Final Max Holloway-Charles Oliveira 2 Prediction & Pick: Max Holloway (-230), Over 2.5 Rounds (-175)