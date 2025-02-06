ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These teams are playoff-caliber, but they are both in desperate need of win amid recent skids for both teams. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Rockets have been the biggest surprise team this year towards a 32-18 record. However, they desperately need a win amid a four-game losing streak. They have a trio of standout scorers, including Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Fred VanVleet, but their bread and butter is defense. This would be a great game to get back on track on the road in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have a 27-23 record, but they need a win after losing two straight. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle make this team go and have been huge for an offense that needs a spark. Based on their defenses, this game has all the makings of a rock fight. The Timberwolves can get back on track in a big way in this game.

Here are the Rockets-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Timberwolves Odds

Houston Rockets: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -126

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network North

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets' defense has been one of the best in the NBA. They are sixth in points allowed, at 108.6 points per game, sixth in field goal defense, at 45.5%, and 12th in three-point defense, at 35.7% allowed from behind the arc.

Sengun has been great as Houston's frontcourt leader. He does everything for the Rockets. He leads the team in rebounds with 10.6 per game. Amen Thompson is the block and steal leader, averaging 1.2 blocks and one steal per game. This defense will suffer if VanVleet and Tari Eason are unavailable in this matchup because they wreak havoc on this side of the court for Houston.

This defense has the tools to slow down the Timberwolves and should find some success in turning this game into a grind, even with the injuries plaguing the defense.

The Timberwolves have been unable to do much consistently this season. They are 21st in scoring with 111.1 points per game, 16th in field-goal percentage at 46.3%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 36.7%.

Despite some of the struggles, six different Timberwolves are averaging more than double digits in scoring, with Anthony Edwards being the most consistent scorer, averaging 26.5 points per game.

Regarding ball movement, two Timberwolves are tied for the team lead in assists: Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley Jr., with 4.5 assists per game. Randle is also tied for the lead but is injured. This offense can potentially explode, but overall, it is missing something. It is a bad matchup against a team that has been consistent on defense, like the Cavaliers.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets' offense has talent, but overall, it has been unimpressive, especially given its record. They are 13th in scoring, at 113.4 points per game, 24th in field goal percentage, at 44.8%, and 28th in three-point percentage, at 34.2%.

Seven players are averaging over double digits this season, showing how much balance they have on this side of the court. Jalen Green is the best scorer on the team, averaging 21.3 points per game. The team's ball movement has taken a hit without Fred VanVleet because, as a team, they are only averaging 22.5 assists per game. Sengun is the team leader in assists without VanVleet, with five per game.

The offense depends on Sengun and Green and what they can do without VanVleet. Thompson is coming into VanVleet's place but is not as polished overall. This offense needs to get back on track, and this is a bad matchup for them to try to do.

The Timberwolves' defense is one of the best in the NBA this season. They are fourth in scoring defense, allowing 108 points per game, seventh in field-goal defense with 45.6%, and fifth in three-point defense with 34.9%.

The frontcourt has been a focal point of this defense. Rudy Gobert leads the team in rebounding with 10.3 per game and in blocks with 1.5 per game.

They have also been dominant with their on-ball defense, with four players averaging at least 1.5 steals per game. Jaden McDaniels is the steals leader with 1.5 per game. The Timberwolves' defense is the best unit in this game and should be able to slow down a Rockets offense that has struggled all season, especially with the advantage at home.

Final Rockets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are winning this game. The Rockets are spiraling and have lost four straight. The Timberwolves are missing Randle, but I still trust this defense, and Edwards is the best player in this game. The Timberwolves should shut down Jalen Green and Sengun and cover and win in this matchup against the Rockets.

Final Rockets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +1.5 (-112)