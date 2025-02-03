The Houston Rockets (32-16) will begin a four-game road trip against the New York Knicks (32-17) on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off, the Rockets have listed center Alperen Sengun as questionable with a left calf contusion, while guard Fred VanVleet has been ruled out with a right ankle strain.

Sengun, who was recently named an All-Star for the first time in his career, last played in the Rockets’ 100-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks last Tuesday. He contributed 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and a steal while shooting 7-for-12 from the field, helping extend Houston’s winning streak to four games at the time.

VanVleet suffered his injury in the Rockets’ 110-98 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. He played just 17 minutes before exiting and finished with three points and two assists.

Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet’s injury status vs. Knicks

With Sengun listed as questionable, his availability will likely be determined closer to game time. The 22-year-old is having a career-best season, averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, five assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49.1% from the field across 46 games. During Houston’s recent four-game win streak, which included a notable victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-9), he posted 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 51.9% shooting.

VanVleet, who has been ruled out for Monday’s contest, has played a key role in the Rockets’ backcourt this season. He is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 38.7% from the field and 34.4% from three across 45 appearances.

Houston enters the matchup ranked third in the Western Conference standings, trailing the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies by just half a game. The Rockets are looking to bounce back from a two-game losing streak and complete a season sweep of the Knicks. In their previous meeting on Nov. 11, Houston secured a 109-97 victory, with Sengun leading the way with 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks on 11-for-15 shooting.

With VanVleet sidelined and Sengun's availability uncertain, the Rockets may need strong performances from Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks as they look to gain ground in the West.